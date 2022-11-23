Football | 2023 Ticket Central

Frequently Asked Questions

Mobile Ticketing

Tickets will again be fully digital, accessed through your mobile device, to provide the safest and most convenient experience for Husky Nation. That means all tickets must be downloaded to a mobile device to gain entry to Husky Athletics events. Print-at-Home tickets are no longer accepted. For more information and detailed instructions, click here.

ADA Seating

In accordance with ADA requirements, easy access and wheelchair seating options are available on both a season and single game basis. Please contact the Husky Ticket Office at (206) 543-2200 for specific seating options and availability or online at gohuskies.com/tickets for any specific event.

Faculty/Staff Season Tickets

All full time, permanent University of Washington Faculty and staff members are eligible to receive a 20% discount off the season ticket price (2 season tickets maximum; not available on Value, Value Corner, or Young Alumni sections). Discounts are not available on single-game tickets.

*Primary account holder must be a UW faculty or staff member to receive a discount.

Young Alumni Season Tickets

Graduates of the University of Washington from within the last 5 years receive a 20% discount off the season ticket price and are also eligible to purchase seats in the Young Alumni sections for only $235.

Value Corner Season Tickets

The value corner sections sell out on a regular basis and provide the lowest possible price to attend all seven home games and panoramic views of Husky Stadium. Due to high demand for these seats, there is a maximum of 4 value corner season tickets per account.

Parking

One of the benefits of choosing Tyee Club seat locations is that you have access to purchase a season parking pass for one of the many lots on or near the UW campus. With a season pass, you secure the lowest per-game rate and are guaranteed a parking spot in your designated lot whenever you arrive on game day. Single-game general public parking purchased is available on a first-come, first-serve basis day of game in the available lots on campus. Lots open six hours prior to kickoff on game day. Attendees will need to pay for parking via the Pay-By-Phone app or with a credit card to a parking attendant upon entry. Single-game ADA parking may be purchased in advance through the Husky Ticket Office by emailing [email protected] or by calling (206) 543-2200.

Seat Cushions

Adding season seat cushions is an option available exclusively to season ticket holders. For just $50 per seat, an individual seat cushion will be installed on your season ticket location and remain there for the entire season.

Game Times

Known kickoff times are listed in advance of the season. All other times can be announced as late as 6-12 days in advance of the game due to television rights as negotiated by the Pac-12 Conference. Please visit www.gohuskies.com to see all game time updates.

Weekday Game Transit

Please note that alternative transit plans will go into effect for any weekday games in 2022 or beyond. More information will be sent to all ticket holders in advance of any affected game once the schedule has been finalized.

Health & Safety Guidelines

The health and safety of student-athletes, season-ticket holders, coaches, staff and fans continue to be the top priority. We will continue to follow all health guidelines to ensure a safe environment for everyone. Click Here for updated health & safety measures from Washington Athletics.

Contact Us

If you have any questions or need assistance, please contact the Husky Ticket Office at 206-543-2200 (MF, 9 am – 4 pm) or email us at [email protected].