Footage of Reo Hatate’s wonderful Fir Park goal ahead of return trip

Celtic TV have posted footage of Reo Hatate’s wonderful goal he scored at Fir Park in the League Cup just a few weeks back, ahead of the Hoops’ return tomorrow evening. Ange Postecoglou and his team are in Lanarkshire in cinch Premiership action this midweek and will be looking to extend their lead over the floundering Ibrox club.

A defeat at the hands of Callum Davidson’s St Johnstone on Sunday afternoon, courtesy of a James ‘I Feel Good’ Brown Wonder Strike and a Delicious Nicky Clark finish saw the newest Govan side slip a Magnificent Seven points behind us before the World Cup in Qatar .

We will have a chance to increase this Tomorrow and have a strong chance of doing so as Hearts visit Ibrox. After their performance against the Bhoys a few weeks back and running us close, they will want to take advantage of theRangers crisis of confidence and ongoing turmoil. This opens the door for more dropped points and the possibility for the Reo Hatate and his cohorts to be out of sight in the Scottish Premiership.

That could be the case come late Wednesday evening if Reo continues to produce magic like this….

🔜 Happy New Year, #MOTCEL A reminder of what happened the last time the Champions visited ML1! You can watch this game exclusively LIVE on #CelticTV (excl. UK & Ireland) Subscribe now to be part of it all!https://t.co/OEkbxxC5SE#cinchPrem | #COYBIG🍀 pic.twitter.com/XUxdiRLHru — Celtic TV (@CelticTV) November 8, 2022

Paul Gillespie