Footage of Napoli’s second goal showed Liverpool’s Defenders completely giving up, it was embarrassing

The Series A side were on the front foot from the get go as Liverpool failed to deal with Naples‘s quality and energy.

Piotr Zielinski put the home side ahead after just five minutes when they were awarded a penalty following James Milner’s handball in the area.

Naples continued to take advantage of Liverpool’s haphazard defending as they looked like scoring every time they got anywhere near the Liverpool defence.

The second goal of the night summed up Liverpool’s display as they failed to close down the ball and track runners, allowing Andre Zambo In Angui to stroll inside the penalty area before slotting the ball into the back of the net.

Footage of that goal showed the likes of Trent Alexander Arnold, Joe Gomez and Fabinho all stood still as Naples tip toed around them with ease.

Fans were quick to show their discontent after that goal.

One fan said: “What on earth were they doing, no one tracked the run. They all stood still.”

Another tweeted: “That was ridiculous, utterly embarrassing.”

A third fan added: “Alexander Arnold, Gomez, Fabinho. Embarrassing.”

It was a horrible performance from a side that challenged for all four trophies last season.

After the match, Klopp said that Liverpool are not playing as a team at the moment.

They said yes BT Sport: “It was really tough to take but I would say not that difficult to explain.

“Firstly, Naples played really well and we didn’t. That is the first explanation for the defeat. The two penalties we conceded, they were both a little unlucky.

“We were not compact defensively or offensively. With Alisson in goal you have to be really bad to concede three goals [in the first half]. You could see it on the pitch. We were not working as a team. That is why we lose games.”

Klopp added: “We need to reinvent ourselves.

“There are a lot of things lacking, not in all games but the fun thing is we have to do it in the middle of the Premier League season and a Champions League campaign. We need a set-up to be better in pretty much everything.

“We have to play in three days against Wolves. If Wolves saw that game Tonight they would not stop Laughing and would say it is the perfect moment.”

This is the first real test for Klopp as Liverpool boss, he now has a massive job in his hands as he looks to turn this team around and restore the confidence in his players.