Footage of Messi’s Insane Visionary Pass to Setup Neymar’s Goal Leaves Fans Drooling Over PSG Superstar ▷ SportsBrief.com

Lionel Messi and Neymar linked up for the umpteenth time this season as the latter scored the only goal to help Paris Saint-Germain continue their unbeaten start to the French Ligue 1.

The pair have been in perfect synchrony since the start of the French top-flight and proved why their imperious form could go a long way in ending PSG’s search for the elusive Champions League title.

While Messi has been unfortunate in front of goal, Neymar has been simply prolific – scoring a staggering eight goals in just seven games so far.

Lionel Messi set up Neymar with a sumptuous assist as PSG continued with their unbeaten start to the Ligue 1. Photo credit: @PSG_English

Source: Twitter

Despite Messi’s inability to find the back of the net regularly, the Argentine playmaker has been more efficient with providing sumptuous assists to his teammates – Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

The latter of the aforementioned duo was the recent beneficiary of Messi’s exquisite assists as the ex-Barcelona Talisman waived his magic yet again.

In a video posted on Twitter, seen by Sports BriefMessi produced a stunning through ball which split the Brest defense into pieces as Neymar capitalized on the ball-watching defense to score his eighth goal of the season.

And since then Messi’s assist has got tongues wagging on social media. Below are some of the comments from social media users:

@Sakatu4 tweeted:

“This is football.”

@Hormendo1 added:

“This pass.”

@Emperor_Ronkov described Messi as the king.

“Messi na baba.”

@shariqhbp jokingly said:

“They are playing FIFA career mode.”

@Hiimdaisy3 thinks Leo Messi is doing tremendously well operating as an attacking midfielder:

“Messi is cooking at CAM.”

