Footage of Ivan Toney handball on goal-line goes viral as he faces lengthy ban after betting charge

Footage of an Ivan Toney handball on the goal-line a few years back goes viral as he faces a lengthy ban having been issued a betting charge.

The Brentford striker is being punished by the Football Association with 232 alleged breaches of betting rules, with alleged breaches taking place between the 25th of February 2017 and 23rd of January 2021.

Toney, 26, has scored 10 Premier League goals this season but missed out on a place in the England World Cup squad, leading to some disappointed fans.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 Ivan Toney has been charged with activities which breach the FA’s gambling rules. It is alleged he did this on 232 separate occasions 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Pu6iINLEVD — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) November 16, 2022

Brentford said in a statement: “The club has been in discussion with Ivan and his legal representatives. Those conversations will continue privately.”

The statement continued: “We will make no further comment until the matter has been completed.”

In a statement today, the FA confirmed: “Ivan Toney has been charged with misconduct in relation to an alleged breach of the FA’s betting rules.

“It is alleged that the Brentford FC forward breached FA Rule E8 232 times between 25 February 2017 and 23 January 2021.

“Ivan Toney has until Thursday 24 November 2022 to provide a response.”

The striker took to Twitter to release a statement on the situation on the 6th of November.

They wrote: “I’m aware of a story about me in a national newspaper today.

“I have been assisting the Football Association with their inquiries and will not be making any comment until such investigation has reached its conclusion.

“I am a proud Englishman and it has always been my childhood dream to play for my country at a World Cup finals.”

Following today’s news, Brentford released the following statement: “Brentford FC has been informed that Ivan Toney has been charged with breaches of FA Rule E8.

“The Club has been in discussion with Ivan and his legal representatives about this matter and those conversations will continue privately.

“We will make no further comment until the matter has been completed.”

Toney’s alleged breaches stretch from 2017, when Toney was on Newcastle’s books, to 2021, after he had joined Brentford from Peterborough.

During the time stated in the FA charge, Toney played for four different clubs – Scunthorpe United, Wigan Athletic, Peterborough United and Brentford.

The FA has strict betting rules and if a footballer is found guilty it can impose “financial penalties, suspensions, and in some instances, lifetime bans”.

In light of this news, old footage has resurfaced showing the moment Ivan Toney was sent off for a deliberate hand ball, preventing his opposition from scoring. Take a look for yourself below…

Crying at this Toney handball, 27th min pic.twitter.com/LfLwfeaBad — HJ (@FussballHJ) November 16, 2022

England international Kieran Trippier was penalized for breaking FA betting rules after telling a friend to “lump on” ahead of his transfer from Tottenham to Atletico Madrid back in 2019.

Trippier didn’t directly place a bet but following an investigation he was banned from football activity for as long as ten weeks and fined £70,000.

In 2016, Joey Barton was found to be in breach of the betting rules after placing 1,260 bets across ten years.

The following April, he was banned for 18 months, effectively ending his career as he retired instead of deciding to appeal his punishment.

Daniel Sturridge was also issued with a four month ban in January 2018 after being found guilty of passing on information relating to his transfer.

He was also issued with a £150,000 fine and Turkish club Trabzonspor terminated his contract.

