Footage of build-up to Gabriel Jesus’ goal Highlights Arteta’s influence

Arsenal returned to the summit of the Premier League with a 3-0 win at Brentford on Sunday.

Barely a year on from their opening weekend defeat at the Brentford Community Stadium last season, the Gunners reminded the world just how far they’ve come under Mikel Arteta with a Merciless 3-0 win in west London.

It’s the sixth win that Arsenal have secured from their opening seven Premier League games with Crystal Palace, Leicester City, Bournemouth, Fulham and Aston Villa having also been put to the sword.

Brentford 0-3 Arsenal

And it comes in spite of the fact that Thomas Frank’s men haven’t displayed so much as a sniff of second-second-syndrome, Entering this weekend’s match with just one league defeat on their record so far.

But down, Arsenal Wasted no time at all in turning the screw on their London neighbors, taking the lead through their first corner of the game as William Saliba’s flicked header just about sneaked over the line.

And by the time that Fabio Vieira found the back of the net in Spectacular fashion to mark his full Premier League debut, there was absolutely no Threat at all of Arsenal securing anything less than three points.

However, the pick of the goals from a team perspective was undoubtedly that scored by Gabriel Jesus on 28 minutes as it perfectly showcased what a well-oiled machine Arsenal truly are right now.

Arsenal’s Tactical play vs Brentford

In footage which has left Arsenal fans licking their lips on social media, the full build-up to the Gunners’ sophomore Strike indicates just how well drilled and organized they are under Arteta.

While it’s not the pinball-machine zip of Jack Wilshere’s legendary goal against Norwich City, it’s most certainly the Hallmark of a team coached within an inch of its life on how to deconstruct the opposition by everyone playing their own specific role.

It really was like watching someone solve a Rubik’s Cube or play an ingenious chess move with minimal fuss as Arteta’s men slowly, but surely put Brentford’s nose out of joint.

From the feet of Aaron Ramsdale to the forehead of Jesus, it really was a Fantastic example of the water torture that Arsenal are inflicting upon their opponents right now, so be sure to check out the video down below:

Video: Arsenal’s methodical build-up play for Jesus’ goal vs Brentford

This is how you progress the ball through phases of build-up, really impressive coaching. pic.twitter.com/0qUttNcudt —James. (@afcjxmes) September 18, 2022

Fan reaction

From one player to another, from one flank to another, from one bank of three to another, Arsenal really do work the ball up the pitch with such an insidious manner.

It really is no wonder that they’ve been able to methodically unravel so many teams that tend to play with a low block against them and there were also signs of Arsenal’s brilliant build-up work for the Vieira goal, too.

So just in case you’re thinking that it was a one-off showcase of what Arsenal are trying to work on at the moment, bask in just how well they’re implementing it by watching this footage to boot:

Video: Arsenal’s full passage of play for Vieira’s goal vs Brentford

Arteta ball in full flow, a thing of beauty. pic.twitter.com/OmHNlhbHp8 —James. (@afcjxmes) September 18, 2022

Now, look, the proof will be in the pudding when Arsenal line up against Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool in the coming weeks – it is, after all, still early days.

But rest assured that this is the strongest position that the Gunners have found themselves in for at least the last six years with the Arteta project reaching its highest point to date.

While his era might have required a great deal of patience from Arsenal fans at times, it’s in phases of play like those at the Brentford Community Stadium that you appreciate what they’ve been working towards all this time.

Arsenal DESTROY Brentford! Away WONDER GOAL! Brentford 0-3 Arsenal Highlights (Football Terrace)

