Food, music and great grilling talk

AQUA-AID Solutions and Golf Course Industry are starting the third season of the tastiest program in turf at the GCSAA Conference and Trade Show in Orlando.

The first #TurfheadsGrilling act of 2023 will begin Wednesday, Feb. 8, during an open-to-all cookout at AQUA-AID Solutions Booth #2649. Pork, beef and chicken sliders, chips and bottled water will be served beginning at noon. The event will conclude at 3 pm — or when the food is gone, whichever comes first. #TurfheadsGrilling koozies will be available to keep your drinks cool.

The cookout will be relaxed and casual. No RSVP is required. Yes, music will be playing. Yes, visitors will receive an opportunity to talk with members of the AQUA-AID Solutions and Golf Course Industry. Chat about grilling, tailgating, football, golf and more. Chat about AQUA-AID Solutions’ offerings, including Excalibur and Worm Power Turf. Chat about topics and stories you want to see covered in 2023.

And those topics could include food — because Golf Course Industry is again covering grilling in its pages this year. The cookout in Orlando represents the first opportunity to submit a recipe for the third annual Turfheads Guide to Grilling, which will be printed in the December 2023 #TurfheadsTakeover issue. Recipes can be submitted via a QR code provided at the Booth or by writing them on an AQUA-AID Solutions notecard and dropping them into Golf Course Industry’s idea box. (Yes, we’ll be traveling with a physical idea box.) Anyone who submits a recipe in Orlando receives extra entries to win a Pit Barrell Smoker that AQUA-AID Solutions will be giving away during the show.

“After two great cookbooks and some great recipes submitted, it will be great to see everyone in person and kickoff season three of #TurfheadsGrilling,” AQUA-AID Solutions President Sam Green said. “We look forward to partnering with our friends at Golf Course Industry in this event and look forward to discussing how AQUA-AID Solutions can touch a part of everyone’s Agronomic program.”

“The beauty of the #TurfheadsGrilling program mirrors the beauty of grilling with friends. It’s casual, relaxed and brings passionate people together for good times,” Golf Course Industry editor-in-chief Guy Cipriano says. “We can’t wait to spend Wednesday afternoon in Orlando with our friends from AQUA-AID Solutions and bring that vibe to the show floor.”