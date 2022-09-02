Food, live music Headline Tampa Bay’s Labor Day weekend

Observed every first Monday in September, Labor Day was founded to honor and celebrate the contributions and achievements of American workers. Today, the holiday is observed by many Americans partying throughout the three-day weekend or getting as much rest and relaxation as they can. Here is a list of events you can participate in to enjoy the holiday before resuming the work week.

Citrus County

Labor Day Music Experience – TDK Band Experience will be Performing Motown favorites and old school classics that will be mixed with some of today’s hit tunes at Puddle Jumpers Lakeside Bar and Grill in Tavares on Saturday, September 3 at 6 pm The event is free to enter .

Hernando County

Labor Day Weekend Depth Session – Rogers Park is holding a free quarter-mile paddle, kayak or swim to Hospital Hole in Weeki Wachee Gardens for deep free diving in a dark water hole on Sunday, September 4 from 8 am – 1 pm

Hillsborough County

Summer Ain’t Dead Weekend: Foam Party – Dress in a bathing suit and play in foam at this party with live music by DJs No Brakes and Narcissist on Friday, September 2 at 10 pm The event will be held at Bearss Tavern and costs $15 to enter.

Labor Day Weekend Party – MacDinton’s Irish Pub celebrates Labor Day with a two-day barbecue cookout featuring a $15 happy hour from 7 – 10 pm on September 4 and a hot dog-eating contest at 9:30 pm on September 5.

Labor Day Weekend Glow Party – The Honey Pot hosts their annual Labor Day weekend glow party at The Castle on September 4 with thousands of LED and glow giveaways, interactive props, blacklight dancers, a professional body painter and dancing to music by DJ T-Quest. Doors open from 9 pm to 3 am; costs $10 after 10 pm to enter. This is an 18+ event.

Labor Day All-White Affair – Celebrate the holiday at Red Star Live on September 3 with Soca, dancehall and Afrobeats by DJs Slate, MadTrini and DonFresh while dressed in all white. Buy tickets here.

Manatee County

Labor Day Skate – Astro Skate of Bradenton will be having a “Wear Your Own Skates” day where attendees can get a $1.99 admission from 1 pm – 5 pm on September 5. Skate rental’s regular price is $7.

Pasco County

Labor Day Foam Party – Seven Oaks Clubhouse with be filled with foam on Saturday, September 3 from noon – 2 pm Bring your own swimsuit and/or goggles. The event is free to attend.

Pinellas County

Labor Day Beach Block Party – Toasted Monkey Beach Bar & Sports Grill will be hosting an 80s party with live music by Scream Machine with food, drinks and beach activities on September 5 from 2 pm – 6 pm The event is free to enter.

Labor Day Kickball Tournament – The tournament at Hoyt Field on September 4 benefits Heaven on Earth for Veterans. The first 20 men and 20 women to sign up are randomly assigned to four teams to play two games. Picnics and tailgate parties are encouraged. The event costs $20 for entry and runs from 10 am to 4 pm

Puff and Poetry – Red’s Barbershop will be transformed into an interactive cigar experience with poetry, live music and cigar demonstrations on Saturday, September 3 from 9 pm – midnight. $10. The event costs $10 upon entry.

Polk County

Fuller Heights Labor Day Party – Enjoy a presentation of fireworks, food and live music at Fuller Heights in Mulberry all weekend long starting on Friday, September 2 – Monday, September 5 from 6 pm – 11 pm each day. The location is at Old Highway 60 Mulberry, 33860.

Winter Haven Tastes of the World Food Tour – A tour guide will share the history of food and the city of Winter Haven while guests sample delicious dishes on Monday, September 5 at 2 pm Tours will be limited to 10 attendees and masks will be required. To register, click here.