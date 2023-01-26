Food Delivery Agent Walks Onto Basketball Court In Middle Of A Game In US

There is no information about how the delivery guy was able to enter the game.

A food delivery agent from Uber Eats interrupted a basketball game in an attempt to deliver the order. According to Foxsports, the moment took place on the court during the Atlantic 10 Matchup between Loyola Chicago and Duquesne. The delivery man was looking for someone who had ordered McDonald’s to the arena.

According to a video that surfaced online, the delivery food agent wandered around for 10 minutes before delivering the order midgame. The organizers had to pause the game briefly. According to ESPN, the McDonald’s order was later delivered to a referee who had placed the order.

Check out the post here:

This is true. They wandered around for 10 minutes but ultimately delivered the order https://t.co/lQAWz8BAwRpic.twitter.com/iW1PLB4akb — Connor newell (@cnewell15) January 26, 2023

The audience present at the game were in disbelief. A commentator can be heard saying, “Was he going to deliver the McDonald’s to somebody on the court? Can we rule that out?”

A few netizens are appreciating the delivery agent’s dedication, others raised concerns about security during the game. A user commented, “So, instead of paying for a ticket to a game all I have to do is grab a happy meal and slap a Uber eats label on it? How’d he get into the building?”. Another user wrote, “That delivery person had a job to do. Ain’t no basketball game gonna get in the way.”

The third user wrote, “I think “Delivery Person walking onto the court to deliver UberEats” is an all-time college basketball moment? Like, maybe right below the Jalen Suggs halfcourter from a couple of years ago? Shout out Pittsburgh man. What a beautiful place.”

The fourth user asked, “Did the person who ordered Uber Eats courtside at this game have to pay for a ticket for the delivery person, how does this work.”

