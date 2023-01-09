Fontaine’s Auction Gallery To Offer Fine & Decorative Arts Jan. 28

A circa 1910 Tiffany Studios “Curtain Border” floor lamp ($80/120,000), in leaded glass and patinated bronze, 78½ inches tall, with its shade impressed “Tiffany Studios, New York, 5364” will lead a Parade of Tiffany lamps across the block.

Fontaine’s important Fine and Decorative Arts auction on Saturday, January 28, at 11 am, will tick off all the boxes for major collecting categories. There will be standouts among Tiffany lighting and leaded glass windows as well as diamond jewelry, paintings, bronzes, silver tea services, American and European furniture, porcelain and much more. The 550-lot auction sourced fine material from Estates as far away as Los Angeles and Florida as well as up and down New England. Bidding is available via internet, phone and absentee methods.

As is usually the case here, the glamorous and beautifully-executed designs from Tiffany Studios take center stage and there are over 75 lots of Tiffany items in this auction.

Stellar Tiffany Studios floor lamps, in rich-colored leaded glass and patinated bronze, have performed quite well here in recent auctions. This auction presents such standouts as a “Curtain Border” floor lamp ($80/120,000), circa 1910, 78½ inches tall, impressed “Tiffany Studios, New York, 5364” on the shade and “Tiffany Studios, New York, 375” on the base, and a “Peony” floor lamp ($70/90,000), circa 1910, shade impressed “Tiffany Studios, New York, 1505-14” and “Tiffany Studios, New York, 379” on the base, 64 inches tall. Other notable Tiffany lighting includes a “Moorish” and “Turtle-Back” Chandelier ($60/$80,000), circa 1905, 38 by 16 inches; and a “Poppy” table lamp ($50/70,000), circa 1910, 21¾ inches tall.

Pictorial Tiffany leaded glass windows also make Collectors sit up and take notice and an expected highlight is a Tiffany Studios “Jesus in a Field of Lilies” window ($80/120,000), circa 1898, from leaded, plated and confetti glass amid a wrought iron frame. The window makes a commanding presence and measures 9 feet 11 inches by 7 feet 5 inches.

The above window is one of six leaded glass windows crossing the block, to include a pair of Tiffany Studios Gothic Revival windows ($20/30,000), circa 1910, with fine mottling and a vibrant color palette, 64 ¾ by 32 ¾ inches (framed ).

Besides lighting and windows comes a circa 1853 Tiffany & Co. Sterling silver seven-piece tea and coffee service ($30/50,000), embellished with Grecian and Classical imagery; and a Tiffany Studios “Agate” favrile glass cabinet vase ($3/5,000), circa 1898, standing 1¾ inches tall.

Art glass collectors will want to take note of the collection of Elissa Braunstein, New York, in this sale, ranging from Tiffany favrile and Quetzal Vases to Loetz silver overlay Vases and more. Highlights from Braunstein’s collection include a circa 1902 Tiffany Studios favrile glass decorated vase having a brown background with gilt swirls ($2/3,000), 4½ inches tall, and a circa 1915 iridescent Loetz vase ($1.5/2,500), 9½ inches tall.

The jewelry selection in the sale features a top-notch collection from a Los Angeles estate of statement pieces featuring yellow diamonds. The offerings will be led by an 18K white gold, yellow gold and diamond ring ($30/$50,000) centered by a 10+-carat intense yellow square Radiant cut diamond accented by round brilliant Diamonds and a very similar 18K yellow gold ring with a 9 -carat yellow diamond, also estimated at $30/50,000. A fine companion piece is an 18K white gold, yellow gold and diamond necklace ($20/30,000) composed of Radiant cut fancy light yellow Diamonds framed by round brilliant diamonds, totaling 58.4 carats.