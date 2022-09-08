Fonda-Fultonville girls’ soccer earns league win over Schoharie

Jaclyn Codi had a goal and an assist in Fonda-Fultonville’s 3-2 win Wednesday against Schoharie in a Western Athletic Conference girls’ soccer matchup.

Kamiasha Myles and Quincy Lake each had a goal in the win, while Jill Sandel had an assist and Emma Crahan registered 12 saves. For Schoharie, Haley Drinon produced a goal and an assist, Morgan Phelan scored a goal and Bella Donzelli had an assist. The teams were tied 1-1 at halftime.

Jaidyn Chest and Cloey Dopp each had three goals in Mayfield’s 8-0 win against Fort Plain. Kaylee Klymkow registered a goal and an assist, Katarina Agerter scored a goal and Abigail Chest had one assist. In goal, Sallyann Agerter and Emilie Machattie combined for the shutout.

Northville won 7-0 against Middleburgh. Leah Valovic had three goals, while Kaelin Thompson, Ciara Thompson, Ryann Morgan and Adrianna Vanallen each scored one. Sophia Reidell registered two assists. Hailey Monroe made four saves in the shutout.

Oppenheim-Ephratah-St. Johnsville and Berne-Knox-Westerlo tied 1-1. Jordan DeNinno scored off an assist from Taylor Hayes for OESJ and Claire Scram scored for BKW. Jade Bonneau made eight saves for OESJ and Claire Curvin had a dozen for BKW.

FRANK LEADS NORTHVILLE

Jacob Frank scored two goals in Northville’s 3-0 Western Athletic Conference boys’ soccer win against Middleburgh. Miles Weaver made six saves in the shutout, while Landon Ginter had a goal and an assist. For Middleburgh, Ben Crood made nine saves.

Mekeel Christian Academy received two goals apiece from Eli Lilienthal and Joseph Graff in a 4-0 win against Canajoharie. In goal, Will Douglass made 13 saves for Canajoharie and Justin Davidson had four in the shutout.

Fort Plain and Mayfield entered Halftime tied at 0, then Mayfield scored five times in the second half on its way to a 5-0 win. Brice Williams had a goal and an assist, Aiden Pierce had two assists, and each of Masen Valachovic, Brody Page, Nate Fetrow and Christian Scunziano each scored a goal. Sean Foreman made two saves in the shutout and Paul Grassel made 14 saves for Fort Plain.

Broadalbin-Perth and Schuylerville tied 1-1 in a Foothills Council matchup. Landon Russom scored for Broadalbin-Perth and Aston Morris scored for Schuylerville. Ethan Brott Assisted Russom’s goal.

Glens Falls topped Scotia-Glenville 2-1. The teams were tied at 0 at halftime. Kofi Jack scored Scotia-Glenville’s goal off an assist from Liam Chase, but Glens Falls received goals from Landan Phipps and Amari Morrison in the final minutes to record the win. Ayden Grieve made six saves in the win and Zachary Place had seven for Scotia-Glenville.

Queensbury won 9-1 against Gloversville. Ian Rathbun had three goals, while six other Queensbury players each produced one. Rathbun also had an assist, while Gavin Kelly registered three assists. Producing one goal and one assist apiece were Luke Eichin and Jack Grant. For Gloversville, Angel Perez scored off an assist from Jordan Yanno.

MAYFIELD SCORES VOLLEYBALL WIN

In a non-league girls’ volleyball matchup, Mayfield defeated Johnstown 25-17, 20-25, 25-14, 25-5. In the win, Madison King had 11 aces, six kills and 21 digs, while Meara Fitzgerald had 20 assists and 11 digs, Brooke Long produced 18 digs and 10 kills, Morgan Ashline contributed 20 digs and nine kills, Lilia White added 10 assists and Kiarah Levine had six digs. For Johnstown, Daphne McGann contributed 18 digs and 14 assists, Alandra Oddy added 15 digs, Hannah Maxson produced 14 digs and Camille Gray had a dozen digs.