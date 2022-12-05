Folsom Picks its 2022 Hometown Life All-Area boys soccer team

Folsom Picks its 2022 Hometown Life All-Area boys soccer team

Sports Reporter Brandon Folsom is here with his 2022 Hometown Life All-Area boys soccer team.

With Cranbrook making the state Finals and many other local teams going on deep playoff runs, there were plenty of players to choose from. From Detroit Catholic Central to Salem and Plymouth Christian Academy and everyone else in between.

Let’s take a look at how the team Shook out:

Twin Brothers Kyle and Drew Pierson from Detroit Catholic Central are Hometown Life's Co-Players of the Year

Drew and Kyle Pierson, Detroit Catholic Central

Co-Players of the Year

What a family.

As a senior, Ryan Pierson led the Shamrocks to a Division 1 state Championship and wound up as a Mr. Soccer finalist as well as the 2017-18 Michigan Gatorade Player of the Year.

Four years later, his Younger Twins Brothers wound up leaving a similar Legacy on the pitch at Detroit Catholic Central.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button