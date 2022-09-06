Following Junichiro Tanizaki, one of Japan’s Greatest Writers

For book lovers, combining this love with Exploring Japan can be a challenge. But some places have a rich literary history that makes this connection easy. Kobe and its neighbor Ashiya have contributed quite a bit to the literary culture of Japan.

Many successful Japanese Writers connected to this area, including Haruki Murakami, but best known to local Residents is Junichiro Tanizaki, whose most famous novel, Sasameyuki (“The Makioka Sisters,” or literally, “A Light Snow”), is set in both Ashiya and Kobe. Two of Tanizaki’s former residences and a museum celebrating literature and writers connected to Kobe will be a surprising treat for both fans of Tanizaki’s works and book lovers.

These destinations are small and easily explored in less than an hour, so they can all be experienced in a day of literary adventure.

1. Junichiro Tanizaki Memorial Museum of Literature

Start your day by learning more about this prolific writer at the Junichiro Tanizaki Memorial Museum of Literature. Photo: WikiCommons/663highland

This small museum next to the Ashiya City Library was one of the Residences of Tanizaki during his time living in the Kansai region. After the Great Kanto Earthquake, he moved to Ashiya, where he spent most of the rest of his life.

The museum collection consists of manuscripts in Tanizaki’s writing, kimono, pictures of his wife and other personal relics. Visitors get a good overview of Tanizaki’s life and work through these objects, bulletins and videos.

Enjoy a stroll through the tranquil atmosphere of the house’s traditional garden. Photo: Whitney Hubbell

The museum hosts special exhibits connected to the writer. When I visited, the special exhibition displayed artwork by local artists inspired by the works of Tanizaki. Recently, there has been a special exhibit centered on the popular anime “Bungo Stray Dogs,” which includes Tanizaki as a character.

There is also a wide selection of his books on sale. And if you have been inspired to do some writing, you can also buy letter sets modeled on the writer’s favorite writing paper.

12-15 Isecho, Ashiya, Hyogo – Map

Admission: ¥300

Nearest station: Hanshin Ashiya

Nearest bus stop: Midoricho

2. The Ishoan House

While not technically a museum, visitors can still learn about Tanizaki and his works. Photo: Whitney Hubbell

