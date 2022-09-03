Follow Liverpool-Everton, Celtic-Rangers, USMNT players and more

Liverpool and Everton renew their rivalry in the Merseyside Derby to kick off an especially busy Saturday of soccer. (Photo by Rich Linley – CameraSport via Getty Images)

The busiest soccer Saturday of the 2022-23 season begins with the Old Firm and Merseyside derbies. It features Real Madrid and Barcelona, ​​Juventus and Bayern Munich, and AC Milan vs. Inter. There are also eight English Premier League games. And the US Women’s national team begins its World Cup ramp-up, while American men take fields across Europe and MLS.

There will, quite literally, be nonstop soccer on stateside TV from 7:30 am to Midnight ET. And Yahoo Sports will track all of it — the key results, the silkiest goals and more — right here.

(A full schedule, with TV channels and streaming infois below.)

Soccer Saturday live updates

Soccer schedule for Saturday, Sept. 3

(All times ET. All men’s games unless otherwise noted. Top games in bold.)

7:30 am — Everton v. Liverpool (USA, Universo, NBC Sports app)

7:30 a.m. — Celtic v. Rangers (CBS Sports Network)

9 am — Fiorentina v. Juventus (Paramount+, CBS Sports Network after Celtic-Rangers)

9:30 am — Union Berlin v. Bayern Munich (ESPN+)

10 a.m. — Brentford v. Leeds (USA Network, Universo, NBC Sports app)

10 am — Five other Premier League games, including Chelsea-West Ham and Tottenham-Fulham (Peacock)

10:15 a.m. — Real Madrid v. Real Betis (ESPN+)

Noon — AC Milan v. Inter Milan (Paramount+)

12:30 pm — Aston Villa v. Manchester City (NBC, Universo, Peacock, NBC Sports app)

12:30 pm — Real Sociedad v. Atletico Madrid (ESPN+)

12:30 pm — Frankfurt v. RB Leipzig (ESPN+)

1:30 pm — US v. Nigeria women (Fox, Fox Sports app)

2:45 pm — Lazio v Napoli (Paramount+)

3 pm — Nantes v. PSG (BeIN Sports, BeIN Sports en Español, BeIN Sports Connect)

3 pm — Sevilla v. Barcelona (ESPN+)

3:30 pm — Minnesota v. Dallas (Univision, TUDN, regional networks)

5:30 pm — Columbus Crew v. Chicago Fire (ESPN+, regional networks)

6:05 pm — Pachuca v. Santos Laguna (Univision, TUDN)

7 pm — New York Red Bulls v. Philadelphia Union (ESPN+, regional networks)

8:05 pm — Atlas v. Pumas (Univision, TUDN)

8:30 pm — Nashville v. Austin (ESPN+, regional networks)

10:05 pm — Club América v. Tigres (Univision, TUDN)

How to watch USMNT players

The Scuffed Podcast compiles a Handy Weekly TV guide for the top US men’s national team-eligible players in Europe. (All times CT here.)