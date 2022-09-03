Follow Liverpool-Everton, Celtic-Rangers, USMNT players and more
The busiest soccer Saturday of the 2022-23 season begins with the Old Firm and Merseyside derbies. It features Real Madrid and Barcelona, Juventus and Bayern Munich, and AC Milan vs. Inter. There are also eight English Premier League games. And the US Women’s national team begins its World Cup ramp-up, while American men take fields across Europe and MLS.
There will, quite literally, be nonstop soccer on stateside TV from 7:30 am to Midnight ET. And Yahoo Sports will track all of it — the key results, the silkiest goals and more — right here.
(A full schedule, with TV channels and streaming infois below.)
Soccer Saturday live updates
Soccer schedule for Saturday, Sept. 3
(All times ET. All men’s games unless otherwise noted. Top games in bold.)
7:30 am — Everton v. Liverpool (USA, Universo, NBC Sports app)
7:30 a.m. — Celtic v. Rangers (CBS Sports Network)
9 am — Fiorentina v. Juventus (Paramount+, CBS Sports Network after Celtic-Rangers)
9:30 am — Union Berlin v. Bayern Munich (ESPN+)
10 a.m. — Brentford v. Leeds (USA Network, Universo, NBC Sports app)
10 am — Five other Premier League games, including Chelsea-West Ham and Tottenham-Fulham (Peacock)
10:15 a.m. — Real Madrid v. Real Betis (ESPN+)
Noon — AC Milan v. Inter Milan (Paramount+)
12:30 pm — Aston Villa v. Manchester City (NBC, Universo, Peacock, NBC Sports app)
12:30 pm — Real Sociedad v. Atletico Madrid (ESPN+)
12:30 pm — Frankfurt v. RB Leipzig (ESPN+)
1:30 pm — US v. Nigeria women (Fox, Fox Sports app)
2:45 pm — Lazio v Napoli (Paramount+)
3 pm — Nantes v. PSG (BeIN Sports, BeIN Sports en Español, BeIN Sports Connect)
3 pm — Sevilla v. Barcelona (ESPN+)
3:30 pm — Minnesota v. Dallas (Univision, TUDN, regional networks)
5:30 pm — Columbus Crew v. Chicago Fire (ESPN+, regional networks)
6:05 pm — Pachuca v. Santos Laguna (Univision, TUDN)
7 pm — New York Red Bulls v. Philadelphia Union (ESPN+, regional networks)
8:05 pm — Atlas v. Pumas (Univision, TUDN)
8:30 pm — Nashville v. Austin (ESPN+, regional networks)
10:05 pm — Club América v. Tigres (Univision, TUDN)
How to watch USMNT players
