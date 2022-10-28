Follow Along: Pitt Women’s Basketball At ACC Tipoff Tuesday Afternoon

CHARLOTTE, NC – The Atlantic Coast Conference Women’s basketball Tipoff will be held Tuesday in Charlotte with the Panthers sending a trio of representatives to take part in the annual preseason media day festivities.

Head Coach Lance White senior guard Dayshanette Harris and Graduate student Channise Lewis will all be in attendance Tuesday afternoon for the Panthers.

Here is how you can follow along with the Panthers down in Charlotte on Tuesday afternoon.

Watch the Panthers Live:

1:45 – 2:00 pm – Dayshanette Harris & Channise Lewis live on ACC Network – WATCH

4:00 – 4:15 pm – White, Harris & Lewis live on ACC Network Extra (Press Conference) – WATCH

4:30 – 4:45 pm – Lance White live on ACC Network – WATCH

The ACC Network will be live on site with expansive coverage of the Tipoff event from 8:00 am until 5:00 pm. Kelsey Riggs, Debbie Antonelli, Kelly Gramlich, Mark Packer, Taylor Tannenbaum and Tre Boston will be providing the insight on the event all day long.

