Follow Along: Pitt Men’s Basketball At ACC Tipoff Wednesday Morning

PITTSBURGH – The Atlantic Coast Conference Men’s Basketball Tipoff Wednesday, Oct. 12 in Charlotte will feature a trio of Panther representatives taking part in the annual preseason media day events.

Head Coach Jeff Capel along with guards Jamarius Burton and Nelly Cummings will be in attendance Wednesday for the Panthers with several opportunities to see them live on the ACC Network and ACC Network Extra.

Here is how you can follow along with the Panthers live Wednesday morning.

Watch the Panthers Live:

9:15 am – Jamarius Burton & Nelly Cummings live on the ACC Network

10:30 am – Capel, Burton, and Cummings live on ACC Network Extra (Press Conference) – WATCH

11:15 am – Jeff Capel live on the ACC Network

The ACC Network will be live on site with expansive coverage of ACC Tipoff from 8:00 am until 5:00 pm. Kelsey Riggs, Luke Hancock, Seth Greenberg, Cory Alexander, Randolph Childress, Perry Clark, Mark Packer, Taylor Tannenbaum, and Tre Boston will be providing the insight on the event all day long.

For exclusive behind-the-scenes content, follow the Pitt men’s basketball social media platforms. Follow us on Twitter (@Pitt.MBB) and Instagram (@pitt_mbb) today.