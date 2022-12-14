Folk Arts-Cultural Treasures Charter School teachers voted to unionize

Teachers and other staff at the Folk Arts-Cultural Treasures Charter School voted this week to unionize, a relative rarity among charters.

The 37-7 vote Tuesday by staff to join the Alliance of Charter School Employees — a local of the American Federation of Teachers — followed an organizing campaign that began last spring, said Lily Cavanagh, a teacher who spearheaded the effort.

“We think our school is really special. We think it’s amazing. And we want it to stay that way,” said Cavanagh, who teaches third grade reading and writing at the K-8 charter, known as FACTS and located on the edge of Chinatown at 10th and Callowhill Streets.

One of 83 brick-and-mortar charter schools in Philadelphia — which in total enroll about 65,000, or one-third of the city’s public-school students — FACTS is one of just three that are part of the AFT. The union, which represents Philadelphia district teachers, also represents teachers and staff at New Foundations Charter High School and West Oak Lane Charter School. (It also represented Olney Charter High School employees; that charter reverted to district control this fall.)

A fourth city charter, Northwood Academy Charter School, is poised to vote on whether to join the AFT on Jan. 11, according to the union.

Charter schools, which are publicly funded but independently run, typically pay lower salaries than the school district.

While higher salaries were a factor for some FACTS employees, Cavanagh said, “They weren’t the motivating issue for this campaign. It was having a seat at the table for decision making.” Teachers have suggested initiatives that, while not opposed by administrators, have taken a while to address, she said.

A total of 48 people — including teachers, assistants, and substitutes — were eligible to vote Tuesday, Cavanagh said. She said FACTS’ leadership was receptive to the unionization effort.

Selina Morales, chair of the charter’s board and a parent, said the board was “looking forward to building our future with the employees of the school.”

FACTS, which was granted a charter by the district in 2005 and whose Founders include Mayoral candidate Helen Gym, was formed to meet the needs of immigrant and refugee students, including Asian Americans.

“Part of what we try to teach our students is that it is critical that we work to build a fair and peaceful world,” Morales said. “The unionization of the teachers sets an incredible example to the students of how to identify a need and pursue it.”