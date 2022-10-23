Foley’s late goal breaks Chaps hearts

Next Game: at Dallas Baptist 10/26/2022 | 7:00 PM LSC Digital Network October 26 (Wed) / 7:00 PM at Dallas Baptist History

LUBBOCK, Texas – A goal by Cian Foley with 2:23 left in the match gave no. 8 St. Mary’s the 2-1 win over Lubbock Christian on Saturday, Oct. 22.

The Rattlers (10-0-5, 6-0-1 LSC) picked up the first shot of the game in the 11th minute, but Tom Miles saved the laser from Andrick Ferrer. Just three minutes later, Pablo Galietero Diez tallied the first shot of the match for the Chaps (7-6-3, 4-2-1 LSC), but Johnny Thurbin made the save for St. Mary’s to keep the match scoreless.

St. Mary’s continued to pepper the box with shots, finally breaking through in the 33rd minute off a corner kick. Ariel Cardozo fired a ball into the box and off the head of Deni Cresto. Cresto’s Ricochet found the foot of Dani Gimena, who got just enough of his foot on the ball to sneak past the goal line, putting the Rattlers up 1-0.

Tariq Grocery Store got another look for the Chaps with just two minutes left before the intermission, but Thurbin made another clutch save for the Rattlers, taking a 1-0 lead into the break.

In the 59th minute, St. Mary’s had a couple of chances to extend the lead, but Miles once again came up with back-to-back saves to keep the Chaps in the contest.

In the 64th minute, Hugo Staunton and Heriberto Campuzano connected is a give-and-go play, before finding Jordan Jayapuram in the open space. The New Zealand native fired a shot just outside the box and found the back of the net, tying the game at one goal apiece. It is also the first goal St. Mary’s had given up in 371:38 in game action.

Both teams traded shots for the next 20 minutes, with the best chance for either side coming from Jelle Born in the 85th minute, but the shot was saved.

In the 86th minute, Ezequiel Fidabel fouled a Rattler just outside the box, giving St. Mary’s a free kick deep in opposing territory. Foley took the kick for the Rattlers, connecting with the back of the net and giving the Rattler’s a 2-1 lead with 2:23 left.

LCU could not get a shot off in the final two minutes and change of action, and St. Mary’s escaped Lubbock with the 2-1 win to remain undefeated.

It is the first time LCU has lost at home all season, and the first time the Chaps have lost at home since Nov. 6, 2021, a 1-0 decision in the Lone Star Conference Tournament that was also to St. Mary’s.

The Chaps start the last week of the season heading to Dallas to face DBU in their final road contest of the regular season. Kickoff is set for 7 PM on Wednesday, Oct. 26.