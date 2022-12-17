Foley claims Bournemouth was a ‘bargain’ compared to MLS teams

New Bournemouth owner Bill Foley has claimed that buying the club was a “bargain.” The American businessman made the statements as he compared the cost of purchasing a Major League Soccer team.

“The MLS, unfortunately, requires a stadium to be built and, in the United States, that is costing $600-$700 million,” Foley told BBC‘s Lewis Coombes. “The franchise fee itself, I think, is $300 million so you are into it for a billion dollars before you have a team.”

Bournemouth were a bargain

“I thought Bournemouth was a bargain. I’m buying a Premier League team that already has a stadium, already has players and I can improve it. I don’t see us being involved in the MLS. I’m just not that interested.”

Foley became the 10th American owner in the Premier League earlier this week. The deal to acquire the South Coast club set back the businessman and his partners $126 million.

American actor Michael B. Jordan is also a minority Investor in the Cherries as well.

Foley eyes two other European Clubs

While Foley may not be interested in buying an American club, he does have plans to make other purchases. The new Bournemouth owner also revealed that he is in talks to acquire two other teams. “We are in negotiations with a Ligue 1 team in exclusivity and with a first division team in Belgium that would give us that little Triangle that we could move players back and forth,” Foley claimed.

“We raised adequate funds to fund all these transactions. I’m excited about how much progress we are making. Everyone in Bournemouth is going to be excited about this.”

If the plans pan out, Bournemouth would become the latest Premier League side to have a partnership with foreign clubs. Manchester City owners currently have a stake in around a dozen Clubs from all over the globe.

Fellow American Todd Boehly has also expressed interest in acquiring more teams after purchasing Chelsea earlier this year.

