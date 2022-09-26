Focusing on ‘D’ helps bring ‘W’s for Billings Senior volleyball

BILLINGS — De-fense! De-fense! De-fense!

As much as she preaches that part of the game, Billings Senior volleyball Coach Courtney Bad Bear might as well pump that sports chant through the high school gym’s sound system during practice.

Admittedly, Bad Bear Mentions it so often that the players might get tired of hearing about it.

“Oh, I’m sure they do,” Bad Bear said over the phone Saturday evening, after her Broncs handed Billings West its first loss of the season with a 25-23, 27-25, 25-22 win at the Senior gym . “But in matches like today, I’m sure they appreciate hearing it time in and time out.”

Senior’s Sweep ensured that no Class AA team will go through the season undefeated. Coach Kelly Grossman’s Golden Bears were the last such team by starting the season 11-0, but finally ran into a team they couldn’t handle.

People are also reading…

And Bad Bear credited her team’s defense. In a match where just seven points separated the teams despite it being a sweep, the Broncs out-blocked the Bears 13-2. Leela Ormsby, who began the week as AA’s top blocker, led the way with seven. Ella Kincaid had six blocks and 13 digs, and Ava Thompson led the Broncs with 14 digs.

The Broncs began the week averaging 2.75 blocks per set, the best in AA. They also ranked fourth in digs by averaging 16.14 per set.

“I think it helps reminding them that Senior High volleyball’s identity is being a big defensive team, a blocking team and a great backcourt defensive team,” said Bad Bear, a former Senior standout who is in her first season as head Coach of the program . “So I’m constantly harping on them and telling them that we have to find a way back to the top defensively. That’s our No. 1 goal.”

Bad Bear not only preaches defense, she sets aside “defensive days” at practice where that’s about all the Broncs focus on. Those days include a handful of drills, plenty of cardio and a trip to the weight room.

Rather than take things easy the day before Saturday’s big match — the Broncs finished third at state and West was second a year ago and both returned plenty of talent — Bad Bear put her team through one of those vigorous defense-oriented practices. In Bad Bear’s mind, the decision paid off.

Senior improved to 11-1 overall and now leads the Eastern AA with a 6-0 record, jumping ahead of 5-1 West. (Defending state champ Great Falls CMR is 10-2, 4-2, with both losses behind five-set defeats to Senior and West.) The Broncs have swept their last four victories, and have won 29 of the 33 sets they’ve played.

“Just being confident in our play, being confident in what we do well,” Bad Bear replied when asked if she’s seen a difference in her team in the month or so since the season started. “Our confidence, I think that is nowhere near where it was at the beginning of the season. At the beginning of the season we were still figuring a lot of things out.

“We were still finding some trust, finding some confidence in ourselves and our teammates. Now we have that, and I think that’s what’s making us roll.”

That, and a healthy dose of de-fense.