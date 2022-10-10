Focus on the arts: Howland kicks off fundraising for performance center | News, Sports, Jobs

HOWLAND — More than 100 alumni from the late 1960s to 2018 donned orange and joined the Howland High School Band on Lombardo Field on Friday night for a performance of “Sweet Home Alabama” during the Halftime show of the school’s Homecoming game.

In the middle of an Athletic event, it was a reminder of the importance of the arts — something the Howland school district wanted to celebrate as it officially introduced its proposed Fine and Performing Arts Center and kicked off the fundraising campaign for the building.

Halftime included a short video in which Superintendent Kevin Spicher — who was, by the way, also playing in the alumni band — walked spectators through a rendering of the new building and set that night’s fundraising goal at $2,500.

Thanks to donations from the alumni band and fans, that goal was met within minutes of play resuming in the second half.

In the video, Spicher said that an Auditorium built in 1926 served the Howland students and community well for decades until its demolition in the early 1990s.

“Although the vision was to build a new Auditorium to Restore the void left, sadly it is yet to come to fruition some 30 years later,” Spicher said. “The time has come to build a bigger and better Auditorium — in fact, a fine and performing arts center.”

The video was met with applause from those in the stands and former and current band members on the sidelines.

In its current design, the fine and performing arts center would be attached to the high school’s gymnasium by a corridor that could be closed off to separate athletic events and performances when necessary.

The space would include an 800-seat auditorium with a stage equipped with an area to raise and lower backdrops as well as catwalks and a lighting grid. There would also be a large, multi-purpose lobby and an outdoor stage for student use.

While the final estimate for the project is not solidified, Spicher said on the high end, the center could cost $14 million.

“But it’s one of those things that we could cut back anywhere we need to if we’re not able to get to that area, so we could still build an Auditorium regardless,” they said.

Funds raised will go into a 10-year earmarked account. If in that time the district doesn’t get enough to build an auditorium, that money would go back to the students and would still be geared towards supporting the arts.

Spicher, however, is confident that the goal will be met, and he hopes it’s sooner than later. He’s aiming to raise the money in five years or less, he said.

Some $36,800 of proceeds from a personal property auction at North Road Intermediate School earlier this year is already designated for the construction of the auditorium. Should that unoccupied North Road building be sold, those proceeds are also expected to go to the fine and performing arts center.

PAWS, or Partners Advocating and Working for Students, is helping with the fundraising effort, Ann Gebhardt, president of the organization, said.

The organization started in 2019 when the former stadium foundation shifted gears to raise funds for all students, not just athletics.

“Only a very small percentage (of students) are into athletics and (athletics) have their own fundraising, so therefore, fundraising for the whole district improves all of our schools — not just high school, this is Pre-K through 12,” Gebhardt said.

During the game, a tent was set up with screens displaying renderings and information about the fine and performing arts center.

Activities Director Andrea Ferenac and Howland High School cheerleaders handed out free sugar cookies packaged with a machine-readable QR code that linked to a website with information on the fine and performing arts center.

A similar video to that which played at Halftime also posted on the school’s social media pages around 8:30 pm

Spicher said he has already had people reach out and express their interest in supporting the fine and performing arts center.

“I believe the community will support it,” Spicher said.