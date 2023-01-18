Focus on Norwegian children’s literature

BOOK lovers, members of the literary community, the Diplomatic Corps and Norwegian-Filipino community recently had the rare opportunity to meet acclaimed Norwegian children’s authors Kristin Roskifte and Håkon Øvreås at SM Aura Premier’s Book Nook.

The welcome reception and Storytelling sessions at the SM mall’s community library were organized by the Royal Norwegian Embassy in Manila and NORLA (Norwegian Literature Abroad). Norwegian literature for children and young adults is rich and diverse, characterized by imagination, independence and uniqueness. A number of Norway’s acclaimed novelists also write for children, leading to a high literary quality and ensuring young readers have access to many forms of expression.

UNICEF Philippines Education head Isay Faingold (right) and Norwegian Embassy second secretary William Jensen.

Young book lovers enjoyed listening to Roskifte read from her latest work, Everybody Counts, an award-winning book about Humanity for kids and the youth. The book presents a playful view of the many connections and coincidences in our lives, and how every single one of us has a unique story but we are all part of the same group.

Children were delighted to hear poet and Writer Håkon Øvreås’s book reading of Brown (My Alter Ego is a Superhero), his first book in a Trilogy for young readers. The book is a charming and powerful tale about friendship, courage, and standing up for one’s self.

These young book lovers had front row seats at the live book reading by Norwegian author Kristin Roskifte at SM Aura’s Book Nook.

The Storytelling sessions by Kristin Roskifte and Håkon Øvreås are some of the exciting literary events to look forward to at the Book Nook, located at the third level of SM Aura Premier. The Book Nook is a free library encouraging book lovers of all ages to celebrate the Joys of reading and learning, and the spirit of sharing and community.