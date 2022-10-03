Foard, others rise in the reshuffled rankings after week 7

HighSchoolOT updates its volleyball rankings each week, using a Top 25 for the eastern and western halves of the state. The counties are divided the same way the NC High School Athletic Association divides them for playoff purposes. To compare to last week’s rankings, click here.

West Top 25: There was only one new team in the West — Ashe County goes from unranked to 16th! — but major shuffling still occurred. Fred T. Foard is back in the top 15 while AC Reynolds, TC Roberson and Southwestern Randolph slid down but not out.

North Iredell 20-0 Reagan 27-0 Watauga 14-1 Asheville Christian 16-0 West Rowan 15-3 Hough 15-2 Marvin Ridge 17-5 Sun Valley 18-1 McMichael 21-2 Cox Mill 14-4 Ardrey Bell 14-3 University Christian 21-1 Polk County 16-1 Kings Mountain 18-2 Fred T. Foard 13-3 Ashe County 10-1 Brevard 10-4 North Henderson 15-3-1 West Henderson 18-3 South Iredell 9-7 Mallard Creek 12-4 Lake Norman 12-5 AC Reynolds 10-4 TC Roberson 14-5 Southwestern Randolph 17-3

Eastern Top 25: Millbrook is back in second place after Middle Creek lost to Green Level, creating a logjam in both the Southwest Wake Athletic Conference standings and our top 10 (four teams ranked 5th-8th). Perquimans’ win over Camden County was a game-changer for the top 25, and Eno River Academy is now ranked for the first time in any sport. The Bobcats replaced Bartlett Yancey, who was upset by Person.

North Raleigh Christian 20-0 Millbrook 16-1 Chapel Hill 18-2 Pinecrest 16-2 Green Level 13-4 Green Hope 15-3 Middle Creek 15-2 Apex Friendship 9-5 Cardinal Gibbons 8-6 JH Rose 18-1 Cedar Ridge 15-1 Heritage 14-3 Midway 16-0 Cleveland 16-1 Ashley 12-6 Hoggard 15-9 Laney 14-2 DH Conley 9-5 Hunt 13-3 Perquimans 13-1 Camden County 13-1 Cape Fear 12-3 Gray’s Creek 16-1 Corinth Holders 12-3 Eno River Academy 18-0