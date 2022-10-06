FMCC volleyball Cruises to Sweep of Mohawk Valley

JOHNSTOWN — With a roster made up of entirely local players, the Fulton-Montgomery Community College Women’s volleyball team has made its mark on the region for the past two seasons.

The Raiders have been perfect in the Mountain Valley Conference, going 9-0 last season and are 4-0 this season.

In just its second home contest of the season, FMCC rolled to a 3-0 sweep of Mohawk Valley Community College on Wednesday, winning by scores of 25-4, 25-15 and 25-4.

“We’ve been looking forward to this match, and the crowd didn’t disappoint,” FMCC Coach Tina Olyer said. “We’ve only had one other match at home all year.”

On a night when it honored its nine sophomores, the Raiders’ pre-match ceremony lasted almost as long as its match against the Hawks.

“We played well tonight. It was nice to get everyone playing time, especially on a night when we honored our sophomores,” Olyer said. “It was a great night all the way around.”

The Raiders used a balanced effort to breeze past Mohawk Valley.

Aireana Muhlberger posted 23 assists for FMCC, Hailee Thompson had three kills and five aces, and Madelyn Avery posted five kills, two aces and two digs. Alivia Wilson registered five digs and three aces, Krystal McSpirit finished with six kills, Sadie Blowers posted seven digs and two kills, and Mercedes Lugo posted three kills. Deandra Myers added four kills, two digs and an ace for the Raiders.

FMCC dominated from the outset of Wednesday’s match, jumping out to a 6-0 lead on six straight service points from Wilson. A 13-point run from Muhlberger gave FMCC a 20-3 lead on its way to a 25-4 opening-set win.

In the second set, FMCC jumped out to a 12-3 lead, using a six-point service run from Thompson to open up the lead.

The Raiders led 20-4 before a late surge by the Hawks came up short, allowing FMCC to take a 2-0 lead with a 25-15 set win.

The third and final set was much like the first two. FMCC opened up a large early lead and cruised home to a 25-4 win to complete the sweep.

The set started with five straight points by Thompson and a 12-point run by Muhlberger to open up an 18-1 advantage. The Raiders closed the set and the match with five straight points from Alana Biasini.

FMCC now turns its attention to getting ready for another regional tournament run.

“We have a group of ex-FMCC players that are going to come in and scrimmage with us over the next couple of weeks,” Olyer said. “We’re going to do everything we can to get this group ready for the regional tournament.”

After going 15-2 last season and reaching the Region III Championship match, FMCC is focused on claiming the crown this season.

“We were very excited coming into this season, and it’s been great so far,” Olyer said. “We want to finish up strong and get the win at regionals that we missed out on last year.”

It was the final regular-season home match for Thompson, Blowers, Avery, Muhlberger, Biasini, Lugo, Myers, Hannah Hofmann and McSpirit.

“It’s been an amazing two years,” Olyer said. “This group has been great to Coach and I’ve coached them for years.”

FMCC (16-3, 4-0 conference) is scheduled to travel to Mohawk Valley on Oct. 15 for pod play to wrap up its regular season. The Raiders will host the Mountain Valley Conference Tournament on Oct. 22 at 10 am

“We’re thrilled to be hosting the conference tournament,” Olyer said. “We haven’t had it in a few years and it’s going to help us get ready for regionals.”

Mohawk Valley (1-16 overall, 1-3 conference) is slated to host Herkimer on Oct. 12 at 7 p.m