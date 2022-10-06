Flynn’s new programming director ready to boost Burlington arts center

Vermont’s most-prominent performing-arts center, continuing to emerge gradually from the upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic, took a big step toward recovery this week when its new programming director began his job.

The Flynn last week announced the hiring of Matt Rogers as its new director of programming. Rogers essentially replaces Steve MacQueen, who under the title of artistic director had been responsible for booking shows at the Burlington arts center and for the Burlington Discover Jazz Festival until his departure in February.

The Flynn also hired Kevin Sweeney, most recently with Shea’s Performing Arts Center in Buffalo, to be its director of marketing. The venue had been using out-of-town publicists to let the public know about events at the Flynn since its previous director of marketing, Kevin Titterton, left last year.

