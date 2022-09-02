Flyers Volleyball Opens Season at Home Against Newton North Tigers

FRAMINGHAM – Tryouts were held in August for the Framingham High girls volleyball program.

“This year we again had a large group of Athletes tryout,” said Head Coach Emily Viti. “We fielded two sessions of tryouts, one in the morning for any new athletes coming into the sport and one in the afternoon for any returning athletes. Each tryout session ran for 2+ hours and this group of Athletes pushed us to use all 5 days to complete our list of Athletes for the program this year.”

There are 16 players on the varsity team, including 4 seniors. All 16 members of the varsity squad are returning from the 2021-22 season, said head Coach Viti.

“We will have 14 Athletes on JVB, 15 Athletes on JVA,” said Viti.

“As a long standing tradition we do not have Captains in our program, instead we have a leadership committee. All Athletes from all 3 levels can participate in the leadership committee. As a group they will take the leadership role in community service, team building, athlete needs, senior night planning, Smash Out MPS night and mentorship throughout the program,” said Coach Viti.

“We love the leadership committee model because it allows everyone an opportunity to lead. We embrace the idea that true leadership comes from everyone, not just a few. It helps us all keep a healthy TEAM FIRST attitude and energy,” said the head coach.

The Flyers open up the season at home on September 8 “We are excited to open up our season “against a traditionally strong Newton North and then one week later we will meet Natick at home,” said Coach Viti.

“We look forward to a competitive season filled with spirit, camaraderie, hard work and a lot of love and smiles,” said Coach Viti.