Flyers tie it late, defeat Sharks in OT on DeAngelo goal

SAN JOSE — Tony DeAngelo scored at 1:10 of overtime to give the Philadelphia Flyers a 4-3 comeback win against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Thursday.

The Flyers rallied from down 3-1 in the third period and won for the first time in eight games that went past regulation (six in overtime, once in shootout).

The winning goal came on a 3-on-1, with DeAngelo trading passes with Ivan Provorov.

“It was good to get the extra one tonight,” DeAngelo said. “So many one-goal games of late. It was nice to get two points.”

DeAngelo also had two assists, and Travis Konecny scored twice for the Flyers (12-17-7). Samuel Ersson made 25 saves in his first NHL win in his second game.

“We’ve chased games all year long, but we continue to play,” Philadelphia Coach John Tortorella said. “Down a goal early on, we’re down two goals in the third period. Small little victories as far as our season has gone this year. That’s one of them. We just keep on playing. We’ve done a lot of that , but just not getting things done. Tonight we got it done. I’m happy for them.”

Erik Karlsson had two assists to become the first defenseman to reach 50 points in the NHL this season and extend his point streak to 11 games for the Sharks (10-19-7). Kevin Labanc had a goal and an assist, Tomas Hertl had two goals and an assist, and Kaapo Kahkonen made 22 saves.

“I think we played a good game,” Karlsson said. “Obviously, they played all the way until the end, and they kept pushing. But I didn’t think we had a bad third period. It just didn’t want to go our way.”

Owen Tippett made it 3-2 at 5:57 with a tap-in from one knee before Konecny ​​tied it 3-3 at 17:55 with Ersson pulled for an extra attacker.

Hertl put San Jose ahead 1-0 at 9:38 of the first period when Karlsson set him up in front, but Konecny ​​tied it 1-1 at 10:25 when he redirected a shot by DeAngelo from the blue line.

Hertl made it 2-1 at 8:29 of the second period when he redirected Timo Meier‘s shot on the power play.

Labanc increased the lead to 3-1 just 52 seconds into the third period after he was set up by Karlsson’s stretch pass.

“It felt nice being up 3-1, and we gave up the second goal and it was tough,” Hertl said. “It seems like we get a little scared and the last 10 minutes we always do [make] a couple of mistakes.”

NOTES: Labanc left the game in the third after being boarded by Joel Farabee. San Jose Coach David Quinn did not have an update … Karlsson’s streak (two goals, 16 assists) is the longest by a defenseman in Sharks history and is tied for second with Todd Elik (1993-94), one shy of tying the team record shared by Jonathan Cheechoo (2005-06) and Rob Gaudreau (1992-93). … Karlsson reached 50 points in 37 games. Only three NHL defensemen have reached 50 points in fewer games: Bobby Orr (six times; best: 27 games in 1973-74), Paul Coffey (three times; best: 33 games in 1987-88) and Al MacInnis (35 games in 1990-91). … Hertl had his 22nd NHL three-point game.