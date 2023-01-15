Flyers spoil Ovechkin’s 30th goal milestone, beat Caps 3-1
The Flyers have won three straight games, including both games of their home-and-home series with the Capitals, and eight of their last 11 overall.
Carter Hart finished with 39 saves for his third win in four starts and made a couple of ten-bell saves to shut down Washington’s three power play opportunities. The Capitals have gone four straight games without a power-play goal and are 0-for-9 over that span.
Kuemper stopped 22 for the Capitals, who continued to experiment with different line combinations as Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson continued to get comfortable.
NOTES: Ovechkin’s goal also marked his 400th home goal, and he has scored at least 30 goals in all but one season in his career. … Capitals forward Dylan Strome was a healthy scratch for the first time this season, with Anthony Mantha back in after being scratched for two games. … Flyers forward Joel Farabee has points in five of his last six games. … Flyers forward Owen Tippett has 11 points in his last 12 games and is on pace for 48 points this season. … Flyers forward Travis Konecny’s 10-game point streak came to an end.
Flyers: Visit the Boston Bruins on Monday.
Capitals: Face the New York Islanders on Monday night in the first part of a back-to-back series.
