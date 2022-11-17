Flyers Soccer Goalie Signs With University of South Carolina Upstate

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham High senior Lilly Vermilya has signed to play Division 1 soccer with the University of South Carolina Upstate.

Located in Valley Falls, South Carolina, Upstate is a member of the Big South Conference. The Spartans are an NCAA Division I school.

“Lilly had an outstanding year this year,” said Framingham High girls soccer head Coach Jen DeFusco.

Vermilya played in 17 games with 10 shutouts and only had 12 goals against.

“She took charge of the defensive unit and shut down our toughest opponents making outstanding saves,” said her head coach.

“Lilly is incredibly talented, one of the best goalies that I have ever worked with. Over the past four years, she has been a constant competitor that always requires more of herself,” said DeFusco. “Lilly is never complacent with her level of play and is always looking to improve.”

“This year she was one of the top Keepers in the Bay State Conference,” said DeFusco.

Framingham made the MIAA Division 1 playoffs, but Vermilya was injured and did not play in any of the playoff games.

The Flyers ended the 2022 season with a record of 12-5-3.

“In addition, Lilly helped lead the team through summer training encouraging and involving and welcoming all underclassmen. Lilly has always had the goal of playing division one soccer, and when she heads off to college next year there is no doubt she will make an impact,” said her head coach.

The Upstate Spartans finished their season with a record of 9-5-4.

