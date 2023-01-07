Flyers’ Morgan Frost’s Game Grows; Bobby Brink Scores 1st Pro Goal

John Tortorella has been critical of Morgan Frost’s play this season, but the Philadelphia Flyers Coach likes what he has seen from the 23-year-old center recently.

And what’s not to like?

Frost has been defensively responsible, has flashed his playmaking skills, and has been one of the Flyers’ most creative Offensive players — making moves he wouldn’t have even attempted earlier in the season.

In short, Frost is feeling it. He is playing with confidence. Ditto his linemates, James van Riemsdyk and Owen Tippett.

“It is growing for him,” said Tortorella, whose team has a season-high four game winning streak. “The line has been good, and I think they are playing off one another very well.”

Frost has 13 points in his last 11 games, including a career-best four assists in the Philadelphia Flyers’ 6-2 win Thursday over Arizona.

“Two or three weeks doesn’t make it,” Tortorella said. “He seems more confident with the puck. From a coach’s point of view, I just think he’s fighting harder for pucks. That is part of the game he needs to continue to work at.”

Frost, who has eight goals and 19 points in 38 games this season, said this is the best he has felt during his 115-game NHL career.

“But I’m not trying to think about it too much,” he said, smiling. “Just keep playing.”

He has been centering van Riemsdyk and Tippett for the last 11 games. Most of the other lines have also been stable during that stretch, one in which the offense has greatly improved.

“For a little while here, we’ve had the same lines, and I think that definitely helps,” said Frost, who has eight points (1-7) in two games against the Coyotes this season. “I think just in general, the D are doing a much better job of moving the puck up and holding gaps. A lot of little stuff goes into it. It’s nice that we’ve been putting some pucks into the net.”

The Flyers, whose offense was dormant for most of the season, have scored three or more goals in their last eight games. They have had at least four goals in their last five games.

Philly (15-17-7) will get a difficult challenge Sunday night when it hosts Toronto (23-9-7), the team Frost rooted for as a youngster. He attended a slew of games there while his father, Andy, was the Maple Leafs’ public-address announcer.

As a five-year-old, Morgan Frost couldn’t get enough of the Maple Leafs, even though they weren’t a good team in those days.

“He loved the game, and he loved the free ice cream, and the free drinks, and the free popcorn,” Andy Frost cracked when his son was a Philadelphia Flyers Rookie in 2019.

And now he loves being a part of the Flyers’ blossoming young core.

Brink Sparks Phantoms

Right Winger Bobby Brink, who spent 10 games with the Flyers last season, scored his first pro goal Friday to help the Phantoms defeat host Rochester, 3-2. It was Brink’s first game after missing the first part of the season due to hip surgery in July.

Tyson Foerster and Jackson Cates also scored for the Phantoms (15-13-3), and Felix Sandstrom stopped 23 of 25 shots.

