Fly Over To Village Arts For Some Great Bird Watching At The ‘For The Birds’ Exhibit – Los Alamos Reporter

More than 40 pieces by 20 artists are included in the ‘For the Birds’ exhibit currently at Village Arts on DP Road. Courtesy photo

All kinds of art work are included in the ‘For the Bird’s exhibit at Village Arts. Courtesy photo

BY KEN NEBEL

Village Arts

Fly over to Village Arts for some great bird watching at the exhibit “For the Birds”! This exhibit features the work of two dozen artists and over 40 pieces inspired by our fine feathered friends. Viewers will be delighted by the menagerie of different species that await them and the variety of media on display. The shop is full of everything from carved wooden duck Decoys to beaded Cardinals and chickadees, and even features Roosters made from stained glass mosaic, watercolor, 3-D crochet, acrylic, and oils!

Patrons of Village Arts will recognize many of the artists, and will be excited to see the knitted work of Melissa Alexander, backyard Birds of Maureen Lunn, Whimsical oils of Bonnie Dickman, Collage work of Eileen Patterson, and Acrylic work of Susanne Egan, all artists who are new to the Village Arts walls! Viewers are encouraged to participate by voting for their favorite pieces and looking for the vintage Feathered Birds brought in by local Milliner Menolda Bakker in the company of her velor “Covey” hat. The Birds themselves bring out everything from the wild

and Whimsical in the batiks of Gloria Sharp and Collages of Sue Ellen Hains to the Majestic and mysterious Owls and Ravens captured by Ted Greer and Lisa Jo Dunham.

“For the Birds” is perched on the gallery walls from now through the end of March, so come catch it before it migrates on! Artists of all ages are encouraged to enter the next themed show, Art: Dewey Decimaled, which will be on display from the beginning of April through the end of June. The Dewey Decimal System finds a category for every book under the sun! If your artwork were a book, how would it be categorized?

Village Arts is open Monday through Friday from 9 AM-4 PM and Saturdays

from 10 AM-4 PM and is located at 216 DP Road.

More of the artwork in the ‘For the Birds’ exhibit at Village Arts. Courtesy photo

Keeping an eye on things at the Village Arts ‘For the Birds/ exhibit. Courtesy photo