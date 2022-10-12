Flushing Town Hall now accepting applications from Queens artists and Nonprofits for 2023 NYSCA Regrant Program – QNS.com

For a second year, Flushing Town Hall will administer over $100,000 in regrants funded by the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) for Queens-based artists and arts organizations holding public arts and culture programs in the Borough throughout 2023.

“We are honored to be entrusted again with this role by NYSCA,” Flushing Town Hall Executive and Artistic Director Ellen Kodadek said. “As an Arts Council since 1979, we pledge to uphold NYSCA’s high standards of Integrity and community responsiveness in managing this program, and we encourage our borough’s wide range of Talented artists and dedicated arts organizations to submit applications for funding.”

Applications for this competitive opportunity are now open, with a Submission deadline of Dec. 16. Flushing Town Hall has released the grant guidelines and applications on its website and is providing information sessions and grant-writing workshops for prospective applicants throughout the fall.

Formerly known as NYSCA’s Decentralization program (DEC), the program has been rebranded as Statewide Community Regrants (SCR) and is intended to support artists and cultural nonprofits in every county across New York state. NYSCA was a pioneer of this model of arts regrants that has since been adopted by numerous other states and municipalities, including New York City.

The regrants administered by Flushing Town Hall will fund arts and culture projects created and presented in Queens, with the goal to enrich and enliven the community. While Flushing Town Hall is managing the application process and distribution of funds, recipients selected for funding will be decided by an external panel comprised of artists, cultural workers, arts administrators, community organizers and Queens community leaders.

This year’s recipients included Art House Astoria; CPC NanShan Senior Center; Flamenco Latino Inc.; LaMicro Theater; New York Kathak Film Festival; New York Mandarin Playback Inc.; Queens Jazz OverGround; The Rockaway Film Festival; Taiwanese American Arts Council; and Women in Comics Collective International, among others.

The next round of funding recipients will be announced in the spring of 2023, after this cycle’s application process closes later this December.

For more information, visit flushingtownhall.org/arts-grants-for-queens or contact Dan Bamba, director of arts services, via email: [email protected]