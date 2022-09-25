Flurry of second-half goals propels No. 15 W&L over Shenandoah, 5-2

WINCHESTER, Va. – Senior midfielder Michael Kutsanzira (Bulawayo, Zimbabwe / Putnam Science Academy (Conn.)) scored two of No. 15 Washington and Lee’s four second-half goals to help the Generals’ men’s soccer team to a 5-2 road win over Shenandoah.

With the game tied, 1-1, at the start of the second half, the Generals (6-1-1, 2-0-0 ODAC) scored two quick goals to take a two-score lead. In the 54th minute, senior midfielder Samuel Bass (Charlotte, NC / Myers Park) took a free quick on the left side and found a diving PJ Ryan (Morristown, NJ / West Morris Mendham) is the far post for the team’s second goal. Bass Assisted on the next goal as well, giving the ball off to Kutsanzira following a corner kick, as Kutsanzira shot through traffic and Bent his shot inside the right post.

The Hornets (2-2-3, 0-1-1) pulled back within a goal in the 64th minute on a penalty-kick goal from Nathan Yared, but sophomore midfielder Weyimi Agebeyegbe (Atlanta, Ga. / Westminster) helped W&L score its final two goals to pull out the 5-2 win. Agbeyegbe scored in the 71st minute and logged one of two assists on another Kutsanzira goal in the 80th minute, with a second assist on the play going to the first-year midfielder Alec Perez (Chapel Hill, NC/Cardinal Gibbons).

Perez gave the Generals an initial 1-0 lead in the 33rd minute after he finished off a cross from the sophomore midfielder Paul Collins (Dallas, Texas / Tabor Academy). Shenandoah managed to tie the game, however, in the 43rd minute when Gabe Eckenrode scored off an assist from Logan Whited.

W&L’s five goals on Saturday marked the second consecutive ODAC game that the team reached five scores (5-0 vs. Bridgewater, Sept. 21). It was the team’s first time scoring at least five goals in back-to-back ODAC games since defeating Guilford (5-1) and Eastern Mennonite (5-0) to close out the 2019 regular season.

Kutsanzira’s brace marked his team-leading fifth and sixth goals of the season, while Agbeyegbe’s Strike was his fifth of the year. With his two assists, Bass is now at four this season, giving him sole possession of fourth place on the program’s career assists leaderboard (19).

Perez’s goal and assist marked his first Collegiate points, as he and Collins became the 15th and 16th different players to log a point for the Generals so far this season. Ryan’s goal in the second half made him the 17th different point-scorer.

Eckenrode and Yared led the Shenandoah offense with one goal each, and they both took one shot. In goal, Dylan Johnson played all 90 minutes and made five saves.

W&L took 11 shots in each half to finish the game with a 22-5 advantage in that category. The Blue and White also edged out the Hornets, 7-6, in corner kicks.

The Generals will return to action on Wednesday when they travel to Roanoke for a 7:00 pm Matchup with the Maroons.