Floyd Mayweather Is Offering $2 Billion To Purchase An NBA Team – OutKick

Floyd “Money” Mayweather is living up to his nickname as the boxing legend wants to buy an NBA team – and he’s willing to pay big bucks for it.

In a new sit-down interview with the Earn Your Leisure podcast, Mayweather gave some insight into his pursuit of owning a franchise. He claims he and his business partner Brent Johnson have already offered $2 billion for majority ownership for an Unnamed team.

Mayweather says that he is interested in either owning a new expansion team in a city like Las Vegas or Seattle, or an already established franchise. Any new expansion team isn’t expected for years to come. Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns are currently looking for new ownership. There’s been reports that the Portland Trail Blazers may be sellers soon as well.

The NBA plans to negotiate new television/media and Collective Bargaining deals before seriously examining the addition of new teams. The possibilities of Las Vegas and Seattle as expansion candidates are real, but likely years away. https://t.co/aF7ypjzGbd — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 6, 2022

MAYWEATHER WOULD NEED TO PARTNER WITH OTHER INVESTORS

Mayweather has previously claimed that he is worth $1.2 billion, according to NBC Sports. That means they would need additional funding. The Suns are expected to be sold for a record amount of money. The Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai holds the record for most expensive team purchase at $2.35 billion.

Floyd has been vocal about his desire to purchase an NBA team as recently as this past summer. However, we’ve now learned just how much he’s willing to invest of his own money. Other big name Celebrities that have shown interest in the NBA include Shaq as well as Amazon Billionaire Jeff Bezos.

If an NBA team does come calling for Floyd, he may have to continue doing some of the pseudo-celebrity boxing fights that he’s recently been participating in. They delivered a nice paycheck even if the fights themselves are a mockery of the sport.