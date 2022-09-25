After a two-year COVID hiatus, the Floyd County Arts & Crafts Festival is back for 2022. The festival will be held Oct. 1 and 2 at Floyd County High School.

Hours will be 9 am to 5 pm Saturday and 10 am to 4 pm Sunday.

Visitors will see a number of changes to the venue this year due to a new building and construction at the high school. Parking is limited at the high school and adjacent elementary school and festivalgoers are encouraged to use the satellite parking/shuttle stop areas in town at the Floyd County Courthouse and Citizens Telephone. Shuttle buses will be running to and from these two parking areas throughout the festival. Some Handicapped parking will be available at the high school.

Shuttle bus drop-off and pickup at the high school will also be different: instead of being at the main doors of the school, it will be at the back doors near the Cafeteria and just down the hall from the Old Gym vendor area. Hostesses will be available at the back doors to direct festivalgoers to the vendor areas.

Vendor spaces and areas have changed too, so be sure to check at the main lobby information desk to find all the locations. If you have any questions at the festival, hostesses will be available to answer them. They can be identified by their sunflower corsages and blue aprons.

Please note that there is no smoking on the school grounds. Pets are not allowed on the grounds or at the festival, although service animals are welcome.

The festival is sponsored by the GFWC Floyd County Woman’s Club, which has been putting on this festival for more than 50 years. Proceeds from the festival are used to support Charity and service organizations in Floyd County and local areas.

For more information, contact the Festival Coordinator Susan Leonard at 540-250-8486.

The GFWC Floyd County Woman’s Club can’t wait to see you again!

– Submitted by Deirdre McGrath