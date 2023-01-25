Flower Mound council moves forward with Chinn Chapel Soccer Complex drainage project

Flower Mound Town Council approved $530,511 for Improvements to the Chinn Chapel Soccer Complex.

The funding will go towards a construction agreement with RLM Earthco for the soccer complex’s drainage improvement project, which was approved during the council’s Jan. 17 meetings.

Earthco was one of three companies to bid the project, and it came in with the lowest bid.

The project consists of the construction of 879 linear feet of Storm pipe, drainage upgrades and other park improvements. These improvements include new sod throughout the playing fields, new chain-link fencing and traffic control gates at the park entry drives, according to town documents.

About half of the Northeast field cannot be used after rain events because the area holds the water due to improper drainage. The Improvements are set to improve the grading in the area to allow proper drainage of the field into the existing Storm drainage system, according to the agenda item.

The 2017 Parks and Recreation Master Plan update recommended drainage upgrades and various other Improvements for the Chinn Chapel Soccer Complex as part of the “Sustainable Projects” section of the plan, according to project details. The project was added to the five-year Capital Improvement Project plan in 2019 and was recommended by the Parks Board in May 2021 for funding on the fiscal year 2021-22 CIP plan.

Funding for the project was approved by the Community Development Corporation in June 2021 and was adopted as part of the FY 2021-22 Town Budget as approved by the Town Council in September 2021.

