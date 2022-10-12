Flory Bidunga scores an offer from Kentucky Wildcats Basketball

With Big Blue Madness coming up in a few short days, the Kentucky Wildcats coaching staff are in full recruiting mode before the start of their season.

One name that should be familiar to the Big Blue Nation is 5-star center Flory Bidunga.

The Cats have now officially entered into his recruitment, as Bidunga took to Twitter to announce that he has received an offer from Kentucky on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-9 and 215-pound center out of Kokomo (IN) has blown up on the recruiting trail over the summer, catching the eye of other SEC schools in the Florida Gators and Auburn Tigers. He’s also scored offers from the Kansas Jayhawks and Louisville Cardinals.

This recruitment, however, could come down to a battle with Indiana and Cincinnati, as the Bearcats are the latest team to gain some momentum in their recruitment after hiring Drew Adams as the Associate AD.

According to KSR’s, Jack Pilgrim, a visit is currently in the works of being planned as well.

Kentucky met with 2024 five-star center Flory Bidunga and extended a Scholarship today, source tells KSR Bidunga is working on scheduling a visit to Lexington. Won’t be for Big Blue Madness this weekend — scheduling conflict — but very soon. Most dominant center in high school — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) October 11, 2022

Bidunga is currently ranked as the No. 4 player in the class of 2024 by the 247 Sports Composite rankings and is listed as the No. 1 center in the class.

This recruitment is still early, as fans should expect all the big names in college basketball to join the mix. An early offer could go a long way as John Calipari and his staff go through this recruitment.

