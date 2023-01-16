Florida’s Streamsong Resort sold to family owner for $160 million

Streamsong, located about an hour south of Tampa, Florida, has been sold. Getty Images

One of the top destination golf resorts in the country is changing hands.

Mosiac, the phosphate Mining company that turned one of its former mine sites into the two, and eventually three, golf courses of Streamsong Resort ten years ago, announced Friday it’s selling the resort for $160 million to Lone Windmill LLC, a subsidiary of Kemper Sports Management.

The Firepit Collective’s Matt Ginella first reported the sale on Thursday.

The Chicago-based Kemper Sports is no stranger to the Central Florida resort. Kemper has managed the golf business at Streamsong since the Blue and Red courses opened in December 2012. The company also manages other top-tier resorts such as Bandon Dunes.

For the past two years, Kemper has managed the Streamsong Lodge under its KemperDestinations division.

The sale includes approximately 7,000 Acres of land, the three 18-hole golf courses — the Coore and Crenshaw designed Red, the Tom Doak designed Blue (both built in 2012) and the Gil Hanse designed Black, which opened in 2017), two clubhouses , the 228-room lodge, an outdoor pool, tennis courts, bass fishing spots, a shooting range, spa and several restaurants and bars.

The Red and Blue courses are No. 86 and No. 92, respectively, on GOLF’s Top 100 US courses list for 2022-23 while Streamsong Black is No. 39 in GOLF’s Top 100 courses you can play (Red and Blue are Nos. 19 and 27, respectively).

Last year, the resort announced plans for a fourth 18-hole, a 3,000-yard Coore and Crenshaw designed short course and two more putting courses to be built on land by the lodge. Just this week, Streamsong posted a video seemingly indicating construction on the putting course had begun.

“For 10 years Streamsong has demonstrated Mosaic’s ability to put formerly mined land to economically and environmentally productive use,” Mosaic President and CEO Joc O’Rourke said in a press release. “It has always been our intention to identify the right long-term steward of Streamsong, and we have clearly done that with KemperSports.

“Kemper has been an outstanding partner for many years, and we have every confidence that they will continue to build upon Streamsong’s remarkable record of delivering best-in-class guest experiences while providing Meaningful employment opportunity and economic impact in Central Florida.”

Ginella reported the money for the purchase is Mostly coming from Lorenzo and Frank Fertitta, Brothers who bought UFC in 2001 for $2 million and Flipped it in 2016 for $4 billion. The Brothers invested in Kemper in May 2022.

“We have always valued our partnership with Mosaic, and it is a privilege now to be carrying on the Legacy of Streamsong, a place that is so highly regarded by the golf community,” KemperSports CEO Steve Skinner said. “Our team has and will continue to prioritize elevating our guest experience and resort offerings, which includes the development of our new fourth course, The Chain, designed by Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw. We are thrilled with the opportunity to continue to invest in and grow the resort.”