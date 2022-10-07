Florida Women’s golf team improves in final round of Windy City Classic

The Florida Women’s golf team was in Chicago, Illinois, Monday and Tuesday for its third tournament of the 2022 fall season.

The Gators improved in the final round of the Windy City Classic and senior Annabell Fuller recorded her third straight top-15 finish of the fall, tying for 12th.

On day one of the tournament Fuller led the Gators with back to back 2-under-par 74 rounds. She finished the day tied for 13th individually and recorded a team high of six birdies. A stroke behind Fuller was Maisie Filler in T19. She began her first round with back to back birdies on one par-5 and two par-4.

Rounding out the Florida lineup on the first day was Karoline Tuttle T65, Jackie Lucena T68, and Taylor Roberts T68. Tuttle kicked off her second round by recording her first career eagle and was one of eight players in the field to hole one. The Gators shot a combined 17-over/under-par 305 in round one of the tournament.

However, due to Darkness at Exmoor Country Club, the second round of the tournament was suspended. Luckily for Florida it was able to complete the second round before play was stopped at 7:35 pm on Monday. The Gators shot a 15-over-par 303 and finished 13th to end round two.

On the final day of the tournament, Fuller bounced back after 3-over-par on the front with a clean back nine and two birdies to post a 1-over-par 73. The round was her lowest of the tournament.

Behind Fuller was Filler, who ended in a tie for 24th. The duo finished first and second in the Gators’ three fall tournaments, inside the top 25 each time. Roberts and Tuttle both placed T54 followed by Jackie Lucena in T63.

The Gators combined for a third round score of 297, cutting eight strokes from round one and six strokes from round two. UF finished 12th at 41-over-par as USC won the tournament at 3-over-par and South Carolina took second at 12-over-par.

The Gators have the next two weeks off after playing three tournaments in the last four weeks. Florida will wrap up its fall slate at the Stanford Intercollegiate Oct. 21-23.

Contact Alyssa Britton-Harr [email protected]. Follow her on Twitter @abrittonharr.

