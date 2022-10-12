Florida Women’s Basketball Single Game Tickets On Sale

– Florida Women’s basketball single game tickets are on-sale now for the Gators’ 2022-23 home game Slate in Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center.

This season’s schedule features 15 home games, including an exciting list of Southeastern Conference foes including Georgia (Jan. 8), LSU (Feb. 19), Tennessee (Dec. 29) and Texas A&M (Feb. 2). Other home SEC contests include Vanderbilt (Jan. 22), Mississippi State (Feb. 9) and Alabama (Feb. 23).

To begin the season, Florida will welcome Saint Leo in a free exhibition on Wednesday, Nov. 2, before opening the regular season against Florida A&M on Monday, Nov. 7, at 5:30 p.m. ET. The home portion of the nonconference schedule will end with a Matchup against UNC Greensboro on Sunday, Dec. 18.

Click here to buy 2022-23 Single Game Tickets.

2022-23 Season Ticket Packages

New season tickets are now available starting at $50 per ticket. Courtside seating starts at $150 per ticket while loge seating starts at $100. General admission adult tickets will cost $50 with children’s general admission (age 12 and under) at $25.

Click here to buy season tickets, or fill out this form to be contacted by a Gator Ticket Office representative.

Free Women’s Basketball Tickets for UF Students

Student tickets for Florida Women’s basketball home games are free to current UF students who pay the Athletic fee in their tuition and are taking at least 1 credit hour. For more information on UF student tickets, click here.

For additional questions, fans can call the Gator Ticket Office at (352) 375-4683, visit the Ticket Office on the west side of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium (MF, 8:30 am to 5:00 pm), or fill out this form to be contacted by a representative.

