Florida Women’s basketball beats Vanderbilt to snap losing skid

Sunday afternoon was a day of Returns for the Florida Gators’ Women’s basketball team as it Hosted the Vanderbilt Commodores (9-12, 0-7 SEC) at Exactech Arena for an SEC Matinee matchup.

Not only did the Gators (13-7, 2-5 SEC) return to the win column after a 73-55 win, snapping a four-game skid, but Sunday’s Matchup also marked the return of Florida junior Jordyn Merritt, who hadn’ t seen the floor since late November after stepping away from basketball for personal reasons.

The Legacy of the late Pat Summitt also returned to the O’Connell Center as the Gators honored the basketball pioneer in this year’s “We Back Pat” game, which is an SEC-wide initiative bringing awareness to the Pat Summitt Foundation’s battle against Alzheimer’s disease , which ultimately led to Summitt’s premature retirement from coaching Women’s basketball at the University of Tennessee, where she compiled 1,098 wins.

