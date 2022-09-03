Florida vs. Utah score: Live game updates, college football scores, NCAA top 25 Highlights today

Well. 7 Utah Struck first against Florida, by capitalizing on an early fumble, but the Gators issued a response on their fourth series to tie the game 7-7 Entering the second quarter at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The Gators went 63 yards on 14 plays for their game-tying score, which came via a 2-yard touchdown run from quarterback Anthony Richardson.

Florida picked up four quick first downs on the game’s opening series, plunging into Utah territory when a Montrell Johnson Jr. fumble brought the drive to a halt. RJ Hubert scooped up the loose football for the Utes, returning it 47 yards to the Florida 25-yard-line. From there, Utah QB Cameron Rising found tight end Brant Kuithe for a 7-yard touchdown strike. The Gators outgained the Utes 166-39 in the first quarter.

Saturday night’s contest is the first meeting between the Gators and Utes since 1977, and it’s a big game for the Pac-12, especially after No. 3 Georgia crushed No. 11 Oregon 49-3 in the afternoon. It’s also a chance for Florida to make an early statement under first-year Coach Billy Napier against a Utah program coming off a Rose Bowl appearance.

Keep it locked here with CBS Sports for live updates, analysis and highlights during the second of two huge SEC vs. Pac-12 showdowns in Week 1 of the 2022 college football season.