Florida vs. Texas A&M score, live updates from NCAA SEC football

Snapping skids.

That’s the theme of the Florida Gators’ visit to College Station when they line up against the Texas A&M Aggies today.

After losing to the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs in Jacksonville last week, the Gators have lost two straight games. But against Jimbo Fisher, who will lead the Aggies out of the tunnel on Saturday, the losing streak is much larger.

Fisher is a combined 8-1 against Florida as a head coach at both Florida State and Texas A&M. The last time the Gators secured a win against Fisher was a 37-26 win over the Seminoles at Doak Campbell Stadium in 2012.

So, while the 3-5 Aggies have been limping along in 2022 and Fisher is seemingly treading warm water as his coaching seat warms, it’s important for Billy Napier and the Gators to remember who will be under the headset on the opposing sideline.

For whatever reason, Fisher has always had the Gators’ number.

Will that success continue today?

