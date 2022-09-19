Florida vs. Tennessee odds, spread, lines: Week 4 college football picks, predictions

A pair of old SEC rivals meet again on Rocky Top, this time in a head-to-head meeting of top 25 ranked teams as No. 11 Tennessee hosts No. 20 Florida in college football’s Week 4 action on Saturday.

Tennessee comes in at a perfect 3-0 and with a win over a ranked Pittsburgh team, while Florida sits at 2-1 following a home loss to ranked Kentucky.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let’s see how the College Football Power Index computer Prediction model projects the game.

Florida vs. Tennessee odds, spread, predictions

A traditional college football power, Tennessee has struggled to dominate the SEC rankings in recent years.

Week 4 college football schedule: Florida vs. Tennessee

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button