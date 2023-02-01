Florida vs. Tennessee odds, line, spread: 2023 college basketball picks, Feb. 1 predictions from proven model

The No. 2 The Tennessee Volunteers and the Florida Gators are set to square off in an SEC Showdown at 7 pm ET on Wednesday at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center. Florida is 12-9 overall and 7-3 at home, while the Volunteers are 18-3 overall and 4-1 on the road. Tennessee has dominated this rivalry of late, winning eight of the last 10 head-to-head matchups and covering the spread in seven of those 10 meetings.

The Volunteers are favored by 5.5 points in the latest Florida vs. Tennessee odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over/under is set at 132.5.

Florida vs. Tennessee spread: Florida +5.5

Florida vs. Tennessee over/under: 132.5 points

Florida vs. Tennessee money line: Florida +185, Tennessee -225

What you need to know about Florida

Florida is coming off a 64-50 loss to the Kansas State Wildcats in the SEC vs. Big 12 Challenge on Saturday. Colin Castleton had 13 points, eight rebounds and four blocked shots in the loss, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the fact that the Gators shot just 31.0% from the floor as a team.

It was the second-worst shooting night of the season for Todd Golden’s Squad and they’ll certainly be hoping for a bounce-back but this is still a very defensively oriented squad. Florida’s opponents shoot just 39.7% from the floor on the season and Castleton is one of the nation’s best rim protectors. He’s averaging 14.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.2 blocks and 2.6 assists per game this season.

What you need to know about Tennessee

Meanwhile, Tennessee strolled past the Texas Longhorns with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the game 82-71. Tennessee can attribute much of its success to forward Olivier Nkamhoua, who had 27 points in addition to eight boards, and guard Zakai Zeigler, who posted a double-double on 22 points and 10 assists.

The Volunteers currently lead the Nation in field-goal defense (34.5%), 3-point defense (22.0%) and points allowed per game (54.5). And their incredible scoring balance makes them difficult to defend with six players averaging at least 8.6 points per game on the season.

