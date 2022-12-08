Florida vs. Pitt: Free Live Stream Women’s Volleyball Tournament – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Florida looks to upset No. 2 Pitt on Thursday with a berth in the regional Finals on the line. The Gators and Panthers have both been dominant in their first two matches but will get a tougher match on Thursday. The Gators started off the tournament with an easy 3-0 win over Florida A&M. They followed that up with another great performance in beating Iowa State 25-19, 25-23, 25-14 in the second round. The two wins have pushed the Gators’ record to 25-5 on the season and have them coming into the regional semifinals on a four-match winning streak heading into today.



