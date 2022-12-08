Florida vs. Pitt: Free Live Stream Women’s Volleyball Tournament – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Florida looks to upset No. 2 Pitt on Thursday with a berth in the regional Finals on the line. The Gators and Panthers have both been dominant in their first two matches but will get a tougher match on Thursday. The Gators started off the tournament with an easy 3-0 win over Florida A&M. They followed that up with another great performance in beating Iowa State 25-19, 25-23, 25-14 in the second round. The two wins have pushed the Gators’ record to 25-5 on the season and have them coming into the regional semifinals on a four-match winning streak heading into today.

How to Watch Florida vs. Pitt in Women’s College Volleyball Today:

Game Date: December 8, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live Stream Florida vs. Pitt in Women's College Volleyball on fuboTV

The Panthers, though, will be looking to slow down the Gators as they try and continue their impressive run.

The Panthers opened the tournament with a 3-0 win over Colgate and then knocked off BYU in straight sets in the second round.

It is the third straight Sweet 16 appearance for the Panthers and has moved them to 29-3 on the season. Thursday, they will look to get their 30th win and advance to the regional finals.

