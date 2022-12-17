Florida vs. Oregon State Las Vegas Bowl picks, predictions

The second day of the 2022 college football Bowl season brings us an SEC vs. Pac-12 Matchup between Florida and Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday.

Florida checks in at 6-6 in head Coach Billy Napier’s debut season, an up-and-down campaign with highlights including a win over a top-10 ranked Utah and low-lights like a loss to perennial SEC cellar-dweller Vanderbilt.

Plus, the Gators won’t have starting quarterback Anthony Richardson as he prepares for the NFL Draft, allowing former Ohio State transfer Jack Miller a chance to take the reins of an offense that is skilled when running the ball.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button