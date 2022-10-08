Florida vs Mizzou score, live updates, Highlights from NCAA football

After last week’s Sunday special, the Florida Gators (3-2, 0-2 SEC) are slated to get back to their regularly scheduled programming this week as they’re set to host the Missouri Tigers (2-3, 0-2 SEC in an SEC East matchup.

Unlike last week’s game, which was preceded by a quiet week at the University of Florida after Hurricane Ian forced the closure of the campus, this week’s game comes on the heels of a boisterous week in Gainesville as UF celebrated Homecoming week.

Generally speaking, being scheduled as a Homecoming opponent comes with a feeling of disrespect.

However, after the Tigers nearly stunned the then-top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs last week, there’s no doubt that Missouri will have the respect of Billy Napier and the Gators come Saturday at noon.

1:56 pm | Another missed FG, Richardson heads to injury tent

Florida’s first offensive drive of the second half stalls at the Missouri 37-yard line, where Adam Mihalek misses his second field goal of the afternoon. Following the drive, Gators’ starting quarterback Anthony Richardson heads to the injury tent.

1:26 pm | Knotted up at 10

Missouri’s Harrison Mevis boots a 28-yard field goal to tie the game at 10-10 with 20 seconds left to play in the first half.

1:12 p.m.| Loose ball, call stands

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson is swallowed up and loses the football. After a brief review, the call stands, giving it back to the Missouri offense. The Tigers will start at the Gators’ 33-yard line.

1:01 pm | Missouri answers

The Tigers fired back with 3:55 to play in the second quarter with a 5-yard touchdown run from Cody Schrader, capping off a 67-yard scoring drive. Florida leads Missouri 10-7

12:51 pm | Wide left

Florida had an opportunity to increase its lead out to 13 points, but Adam Mihalek’s 50-yard field goal attempt went wide left. Missouri will take over from its own 33-yard line with 9:31 to play in the second quarter.

12:35 pm | Pick-6!

Jaydon Hill sniffs out a Missouri pass and Picks off Brady Cook, taking the interception 49 yards to the house. The Gators are up 10-0 with 1:00 to play in the first quarter.

12:30 pm | Gators get three

After Xzavier Henderson’s punt return, the Florida offense wasn’t able to find the end zone, but Adam Mihalek successfully split the uprights from 37-yards out, giving Florida a 3-0 lead with 2:58 to play in the first quarter.

12:26 pm | Xzavier Henderson primes UF inside the 25

After the Florida defense generated another stop, Xzavier Henderson took off for a 48-yard punt return, giving the Gators’ offense the ball inside the Missouri 2

12:11 pm | Gators get first stop

The Florida defense might’ve let Missouri creep its way into UF territory, but the Gators ultimately came up with a stop, forcing the Tigers to punt it away. Anthony Richardson and the Florida offense will start at their own 20.

12:02 pm |Kickoff

Things are underway in Gainesville as the Gators, who won the coin toss and elected to defer, boot it away to the visiting Tigers.

11:55 am | Chandler Parsons as Mr. Two Bits

Serving as Honorary Mr. Two Bits ahead of Saturday’s game was former Florida Gators basketball standout and NBA Veteran Chandler Parsons. Parsons was inducted into the UF Athletic Hall of Fame on Friday night.

11:45 am | Who’s out for the Gators?

When Florida takes on Missouri, the Gators will be without QB Jack Miller, LB Diwun Black, OL Michael Tarquin, LS Marco Ortiz, LB Kenny Anyaehie and TE Nick Elskins.

