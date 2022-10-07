Florida vs. Missouri odds, line: 2022 college football picks, Week 6 predictions from proven computer model

The Missouri Tigers will try to snap a two-game losing streak when they face the Florida Gators on Saturday afternoon. Missouri has come up just short of two consecutive upset victories, losing to Auburn and then-No. 1 Georgia by seven combined points. Florida bounced back from a loss at then-No. 11 Tennessee with a 52-17 win over Eastern Washington on Sunday in a game that was pushed back a day due to Hurricane Ian.

Kickoff is set for noon ET. The Gators are favored by 11 points in the latest Florida vs. Missouri odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 55. Before Entering any Missouri vs. Florida picks, you’ll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of more than $3,100 for $100 players on its top-rated college football Picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Florida vs. Missouri. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football odds for Florida vs. Missouri:

Florida vs. Missouri spread: Florida -11

Florida vs. Missouri over/under: 55 points

Florida vs. Missouri picks: See Picks here

Featured Game | Florida Gators vs. Missouri Tigers

Why Florida can cover

Florida is coming off a solid outing, blowing out Eastern Washington in a 52-17 final as a 32-point favorite on Sunday. The Gators have won three of their four home games this season, with the lone loss at The Swamp coming to a ranked Kentucky team. They have scored at least four touchdowns in four of their five games overall, and they are facing a Missouri defense that gave up 40 points to Kansas State.

Quarterback Anthony Richardson has thrown for more than 1,100 yards and rushed for an additional 241 yards, totaling nine touchdowns in the process. Missouri is in a letdown spot after blowing a late lead against top-ranked Georgia last week, as it has now played two tough games in a row and is having to go on the road to a difficult environment. The Tigers are 1-7 in their last eight road games, while Florida is 7-1 in their last eight home games.

Why Missouri can cover

Missouri might be coming off two straight losses, but it is playing its best football of the season. It took Auburn to overtime as a 7.5-point underdog two weeks ago before nearly pulling off the biggest upset of the year against top-ranked Georgia. The Bulldogs scored a late touchdown to erase a 10-point deficit, escaping with a 26-22 win as 32-point favorites.

The Tigers have now covered the spread in seven of their last 10 games and are getting double digits to work with again on Saturday. Quarterback Brady Cook has accounted for more than 1,000 total yards and seven touchdowns, while running back Nathaniel Peat has 262 rushing yards and a score. Florida has been overvalued in the betting market, covering the spread three times in its last 12 games.

How to make Florida vs. Missouri Picks

The model has simulated Missouri vs. Florida 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over on the total, and it also says one side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Florida vs. Missouri? And which side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Missouri vs. Florida spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.