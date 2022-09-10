Florida vs. Kentucky score: Live game updates, college football scores, NCAA top 25 Highlights today

Well. 12 Florida hosts No. 20 Kentucky in the SEC opener for both programs as the Gators look to keep their momentum Rolling at home inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Coming off a huge win over then-No. 7 Utah last week, Coach Billy Napier is trying to quickly reestablish Florida as a nationally relevant program. Meanwhile, Coach Mark Stoops aims for Kentucky to live up to its preseason billing as a potential contender in the SEC East.

Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson, a dual-threat star in the making, was stellar in his debut with three rushing touchdowns and a wild 2-point conversion. Wildcats signal caller Will Levis, projected by some to be a potential top 10 pick in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft, will be in a dual all game with Richardson as both players attempt to live up to their hype. Richardson will do so against a UK defense widely-known for being as fundamentally sound as any, while Levis will face a UF unit that is exceptionally talented but still being rebuilt under new defensive coordinator Patrick Toney.

Georgia is the unquestioned power in the East, but finding its primary threat is a task that will begin to get shaken out in The Swamp on Saturday night. Keep it locked here with CBS Sports for live scores, game updates, analysis and highlights as Florida hosts Kentucky.